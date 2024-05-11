"I like my money": Josh Hart holds back as officiating saga impacts Knicks in Game 3 

The New York Knicks, led by Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, faltered in the critical moments of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference round-two matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks fell 111-106, letting the Pacers notch their first win of the series. Josh Hart, however, had strong words regarding the game's officiating.

After the game, Hart was queried about Game 3's officiating, to which he responded:

"I like my money. I'm gonna keep my money," Hart said. "I think what was tough for us was one of [the officials] wasn’t approachable. In a playoff game, the rules are sometimes, you want to see what they interpret and [how] they see the foul so you know how they are calling it.

"One wasn’t approachable at all. So that was tough for us. Just because we couldn’t see where we were wrong and where we fouled and what we could have done better. That was the only tough part. But it’s not on them. We had plenty of chances to win the game.”

Hart declined to identify the official, turning to a Knicks public relations member to inquire if mentioning the official's name would result in a fine.

Josh Hart shares frustration over a no-goaltend call

Josh Hart asked a Knicks staffer about the time remaining when Pacers center Myles Turner received credit for blocking his layup attempt, which happened with 2:03 left in the fourth period.

Hart was informed that this play would not be included in the Last Two Minute report, which the league releases the day after each game to detail missed calls.

The Knicks have experienced a mix of late-game calls both favoring them and going against them in the playoffs, with opposing coaches Rick Carlisle and Nick Nurse voicing their complaints. Hart will have to come to terms with this particular call falling into the latter category.

“I know it was a goaltend. I saw it,” Hart added. "It was a goaltend. But they obviously didn’t call it.”

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the league for:

"public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials" following his ejection in Game 2.

Hart ended the game by scoring 10 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in 43 minutes.

Moments before he believed a goaltending call should have been made on Turner, Josh missed one of two free throws at the 2:26 mark, a shot that would have given the Knicks a 103-102 lead.