"I like people that engage in trash talking" - Jay Williams dishes laid back response to Ime Udoka- LeBron James clash

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets versus LA Lakers matchup that took place over the weekend, LeBron James and Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka got into a verbal exchange on the sidelines. This heated exchange led to a double technical getting called on both individuals.

Since it was already Udoka's second technical of the night, he was ejected from the game. The Rockets had to try to stage a comeback without the leadership of their coach, but they would ultimately fail to accomplish that.

This particular incident has sparked plenty of discourse, and many people have given various opinions on the incident. One of the people to give their take is former Chicago Bulls' number two overall pick, Jay Williams, who shared his thoughts in a video posted by TMZ Sports.

"Basketball to me is what you see at Rucker Park, basketball to me is what you see at the Dyckman, it's what you see on Venice Beach," Willams said. "That's the world it comes from, that's where it's rooted from and people get things twisted. Ime Udoka was a player and that's the same kind of tenacity that Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant loved about him on USA Basketball." [0:18-0:38]

Williams shared in defense of Udoka before reiterating once again that talking smack is a part of basketball.

"So for me, I like people that engage in trash talking like that because it comes from a place, like, you could tell there's history there." [0:45-0:51]

Ime Udoka was unhappy with the Rockets' defense and physicality in the game against the Lakers

After the game, Ime Udoka took the time to sit down for the postgame press conference. After entertaining a few questions about the incident with LeBron James that led to his second technical foul, Udoka was asked about the game.

Udoka did not mince his words and talked about what their team lacked after someone asked him what led to their collapse.

"Missed assignments, turnovers," Udoka said in response. "To your point we had a great first quarter and obviously 14-35 in the [second] quarter... and then you know, multiple turnovers and missed assignments on defense." [0:25-0:41]

He also expressed regret that they were unable to make a comeback after having so many chances to take command of the game. Ime Udoka also had this to say about his team's physicality:

"To kind of get punked by a team that's not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign." [1:30-1:36]

The Houston Rockets did hold a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter (30-25), but they failed to remain in command after the Lakers outscored them by 21 points in the second quarter.

The Rockets were able to outscore their opponents in the second half of the game (53-47), but it would not be enough to erase the lead that they gave up before halftime.