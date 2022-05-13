"I like when people trash talk to me; It gets me going!" - 3-time All-Star in high competitive spirits after Dallas Mavericks equalize the series 3-3 with Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks have forced a Game 7 versus the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks continued the trend of the home team winning every game in this Western Conference semifinals series with a 113-86 victory at American Airlines Center on Thursday. Both teams will square off for the final contest of the series on Sunday in Phoenix.

The star of the night for the Dallas Mavericks was undoubtedly Luka Doncic. The three-time All-Star dropped a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to save the Mavericks' season. Doncic also became the third-fastest player (in terms of games played) to reach 700 playoff points after Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan enroute to his 33-point night.

NBA @NBA



Luka Doncic: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL

Reggie Bullock: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PM

Jalen Brunson: 18 PTS, 3 STL Luka Doncic dropped 33 points to lead the @dallasmavs to the Game 6 victory and force a Game 7! #MFFL Luka Doncic: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 4 STLReggie Bullock: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PMJalen Brunson: 18 PTS, 3 STL Luka Doncic dropped 33 points to lead the @dallasmavs to the Game 6 victory and force a Game 7! #MFFL Luka Doncic: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 4 STLReggie Bullock: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PMJalen Brunson: 18 PTS, 3 STL https://t.co/zl0kUJn5V8

Doncic's performance on Thursday came with the Mavericks having their backs against the wall. This has been a chippy series between the two teams with a lot of trash-talking and jawing between players on both sides. Doncic, however, said that he enjoyed the jawing and that it motivated him to raise his game. He told the media after Game 6:

"I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going. It's fun man, it's basketball. There's going to be a lot of trash-talking and I like it. It's fun for me. It's comeptitive basketball and I like it."

NBA @NBA "I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going... It's fun man, it's basketball..."



Luka Doncic enjoys a little trash talk. "I like when people trash talk to me. It gets me going... It's fun man, it's basketball..."Luka Doncic enjoys a little trash talk. https://t.co/hMPNyWvluS

Dallas Mavericks to square off against Phoenix Suns in first ever Game 7 contest between both teams

The Dallas Mavericks have played two playoff series previously against the Phoenix Suns. The first meeting between the two teams was back in 2005, when the Suns got the better of the Mavs in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas had their revenge exactly a year later as they bested the Suns 4-2 in the 2006 Western Conference Finals.

Both teams will now be looking forward to winning the marquee clash on Sunday to claim bragging rights against the other in the all-time playoff series. Devin Booker is embracing the opportunity, something he admitted to in his post-game media interaction.

The Phoenix Suns superstar, who had 19 points on six-for-17 shooting (35.3%) and tied his career-high for turnovers (8) in a playoff game on Thursday, said of the chance to play in a Game 7:

"It's the greatest two words in sports. I've been watching them [Game 7] since a kid. In my short playoff stint that I've had, I've never got the opportunity to be in one. I'm excited to feel the energy. I'm excited to be a part of it. It's a great opportunity."

NBA @NBA "It's the greatest two words in sports"



Devin Booker on Game 7. "It's the greatest two words in sports"Devin Booker on Game 7. https://t.co/Z5SrxSWgeB

Edited by Parimal