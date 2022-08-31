“I would like to see him settle into college and continue to grow” - College coach believes Bronny James has the potential to be a backup point guard in the NBA, says he has to find his offense

Bronny James, already in the spotlight as the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, is seeing his recruiting stock increase. Asked about Bronny's potential, an anonymous college coach said:

"I think Bronny has some NBA potential as a backup point guard. I would like to see him settle into college and continue to grow more comfortable finding his own offense, but he's a good, smart player."

Numerous teams are intrigued at the idea of adding the 6-foot-3 guard.

As James prepares for his senior year at Sierra Canyon School, he has hown signs of development with his play. He recently jumped from 40th to 35th in ESPN's 2023 high school rankings.

Bronny James will be one of the top storylines in high school basketball this season. After generating buzz in previous seasons, Bronny has taken considerable strides in his game before his senior year.

Time will tell if Bronny will make the jump to the NCAA next year. James could choose to make the leap to play in a developmental league such as the NBA's G League Ignite or the Overtime Elite league.

Regardless of his decision, Bronny will still need to continue to develop his craft.

LeBron James, his father, has frequently mentioned that he wants the opportunity to play alongside Bronny one day in the NBA. The earliest that can happen is the 2024-25 season.

While there will be plenty monitoring the situation closely, Bronny is still going to have to spend a year out of high school continuing his basketball journey. The guard has been connected to a number of universities, including Ohio State, Oregon and Memphis.

LeBron, Bronny and youngest son Brice were recently profiled in Sports Illustrated. No father and son have ever played in the NBA together. Brice, a sophomore, won't be eligible to play in the NBA until 2027-28.

If James were to play in the 2024-25 season, that would be his 22nd, tying Vince Carter for the NBA longevity record. James will turn 40 in late December 2024.

James and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat are set to become the ninth and 10th players to make 20 NBA seasons when the upcoming season begins.

Haslem, undrafted in 2002, has won three championships, including two with James, and has played his entire career in Miami.

