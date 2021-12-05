”I like something here” - Nikola Jokic says he enjoys playing at the 'Mecca of Basketball' Madison Square Garden, adds "I don't know what it is"

The New York Knicks hosted the Denver Nuggets on December 4, and Nikola Jokic was on hand to lead his team to a comfortable victory. The Nuggets won the game 113-99 as the Knicks continued to struggle at Madison Square Garden.

It was an absolute masterclass from the 2020 MVP, as he had his way without much resistance from the Knicks defense. Speaking after the game, Nikola Jokic said:

”I like something here. I don’t know what it is.”

Outside of Nikola Jokic's stellar performance, Zeke Nnaji also had an intriguing game. He is one of five players to have recorded a career-high at the Garden this season.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Updated list of opposing players who have set their career-high points at Madison Square Garden this season:



1) Jaylen Brown (46)

2) OG Anunoby (36)

3) Ricky Rubio (37)

4) Evan Mobley (26)

5) Zeke Nnaji (21) Updated list of opposing players who have set their career-high points at Madison Square Garden this season:1) Jaylen Brown (46)2) OG Anunoby (36)3) Ricky Rubio (37)4) Evan Mobley (26)5) Zeke Nnaji (21)

In his post-game presser, he talked about seeing the game as a stepping stone and not allowing it to distract him.

“I’m not usually one to ever get complacent with a taste of success. I want to keep building off that.”

Nikola Jokic rested the entire fourth quarter because the Nuggets already had a commanding 21-point lead. He finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Zeke, who came off the bench, finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and two steals while shooting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. At one point in the game, the fans at the Garden got frustrated and started to boo their team.

How has Nikola Jokic followed up his 2021 MVP season?

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates

Nikola Jokic had an outstanding 2020-21 NBA season, earning the MVP award for his efforts. The Serbian spoke about not letting the accolade get to his head, and has started the new season with the same mentality.

Despite a disappointing run in the 2021 playoffs, Nikola Jokic has started the new season with a bang. He has been tasked with leading the team single-handedly and has risen to the occasion.

NBA @NBA



Nikola Jokic finishes with an efficient 32 PTS, 11 REB and 5 AST to lead the



Zeke Nnaji: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PM

Will Barton: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

Julius Randle: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Nikola Jokic finishes with an efficient 32 PTS, 11 REB and 5 AST to lead the @nuggets to the matinee win in NYC!Zeke Nnaji: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PMWill Barton: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 6 ASTJulius Randle: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Nikola Jokic finishes with an efficient 32 PTS, 11 REB and 5 AST to lead the @nuggets to the matinee win in NYC!Zeke Nnaji: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PMWill Barton: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 6 ASTJulius Randle: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST https://t.co/PaPAf5u5Mz

The Nuggets lost Jamal Murray late last season due to an ACL tear and he has been unavailable for the team since then. Without the team's second-best player, Nikola Jokic has had to do everything for the Nuggets.

In 22 games, the Nuggets have an 11-11 record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference standings. Without Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have only won once in five outings.

Despite Jokic's impressive performance so far, he has been actively involved in a nasty situation, shoving Markieff Morris from behind in retaliation. His actions earned him a one-game suspension and have sidelined Morris for over 12 games.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 17 appearances, Nikola Jokic has led the Nuggets to ten victories and has registered 14 double-doubles. He is averaging 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Although not the favorite, he is among the top five MVP candidates behind Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra