“I Like That”: Luka Doncic Shares Honest Perspective On Improving His Defense

The Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers opened their season with an intense game against the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold gave the Dubs a tough fight, but were outclassed in their offensive output.Luka Doncic was the main offensive outlet for LA, with Austin Reaves following closely behind him. Despite their best efforts, the Lakers lost the game with a final score of 119-109.One positive sign in the loss was Doncic's defensive game. The Slovenian international has always been criticized for his poor work rate on the defensive end of the floor. However, on Tuesday, he was fairly good at putting pressure on his man and making it harder for the Warriors players to get good looks.During a post-game interview, a reporter asked Doncic to talk about his defense. The Slovenian international kept his response simple while expressing his commitment to improving the criticized part of his game.&quot;I think I'm getting better on defensive end. Just trying to be more involved, more communication. Overall 41 minutes, I like that,&quot; Doncic said.Luka Doncic was everywhere on the Lakers' offense during their season opener. He ended the night on a strong note with 43-points, 12-rebounds and nine-assists.Luka Doncic takes responsibility for Deandre Ayton's subpar showing in season openerThe Lakers signed Deandre Ayton in the offseason with hopes of filling the hole of a veteran big man on their roster. However, including the preseason with the first match of the season, Ayton has been nothing more than a subpar player.On Tuesday, he scored only 10-points, collected six-rebounds and made one successful block. He was absent for several minutes in the third on both ends of the floor as the Warriors shot daggers from downtown to extend their lead.After the game, Luka Doncic was asked for his thoughts on his new teammate. In his response, the Slovenian international took responsibility for Ayton's absence in the offense.&quot;Not giving him enough touches. That was on me today, gotta help him out,&quot; Doncic said.Lakers Daily @LakersDailyComLINKLuka Doncic on Deandre Ayton: &quot;Not giving him enough touches. That was on me today, gotta help him out.&quot;Luka Doncic is known for making the players around him better. During his last full season with the Mavericks, the Slovenian international made rookie center Dereck Lively look like prime Shaquille O'Neal with the amount of lobs and passes he made to him.If Doncic can find that same connection with Ayton, the guard and the big man can form one of the most lethal offensive duos in the entire league.