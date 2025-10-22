“I Like That”: Luka Doncic Shares Honest Perspective On Improving His Defense

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:32 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic Shares Honest Perspective On Improving His Defense. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers opened their season with an intense game against the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold gave the Dubs a tough fight, but were outclassed in their offensive output.

Ad

Luka Doncic was the main offensive outlet for LA, with Austin Reaves following closely behind him. Despite their best efforts, the Lakers lost the game with a final score of 119-109.

One positive sign in the loss was Doncic's defensive game. The Slovenian international has always been criticized for his poor work rate on the defensive end of the floor. However, on Tuesday, he was fairly good at putting pressure on his man and making it harder for the Warriors players to get good looks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a post-game interview, a reporter asked Doncic to talk about his defense. The Slovenian international kept his response simple while expressing his commitment to improving the criticized part of his game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think I'm getting better on defensive end. Just trying to be more involved, more communication. Overall 41 minutes, I like that," Doncic said.
Ad

Luka Doncic was everywhere on the Lakers' offense during their season opener. He ended the night on a strong note with 43-points, 12-rebounds and nine-assists.

Luka Doncic takes responsibility for Deandre Ayton's subpar showing in season opener

The Lakers signed Deandre Ayton in the offseason with hopes of filling the hole of a veteran big man on their roster. However, including the preseason with the first match of the season, Ayton has been nothing more than a subpar player.

Ad

On Tuesday, he scored only 10-points, collected six-rebounds and made one successful block. He was absent for several minutes in the third on both ends of the floor as the Warriors shot daggers from downtown to extend their lead.

After the game, Luka Doncic was asked for his thoughts on his new teammate. In his response, the Slovenian international took responsibility for Ayton's absence in the offense.

"Not giving him enough touches. That was on me today, gotta help him out," Doncic said.
Ad
Ad

Luka Doncic is known for making the players around him better. During his last full season with the Mavericks, the Slovenian international made rookie center Dereck Lively look like prime Shaquille O'Neal with the amount of lobs and passes he made to him.

If Doncic can find that same connection with Ayton, the guard and the big man can form one of the most lethal offensive duos in the entire league.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications