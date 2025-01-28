  • home icon
  "I don't like that": Steph Curry's sister has bone to pick with rival Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over infamous IG jab, vouches for his MVP bid 

"I don't like that": Steph Curry's sister has bone to pick with rival Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over infamous IG jab, vouches for his MVP bid 

By Kevin McCormick
Jan 28, 2025
This week, Steph Curry's sister Sydel broke into the podcasting world with Cameron Brink. In the debut episode of their new show, she voiced a gripe she has with one of the league's top MVP candidates.

During the episode, Brink and Sydel discuss who they think the best-dressed NBA player is. The LA Sparks forward responded with All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After the OKC Thunder star was mentioned, Sydel shared her opinions about his social media activity.

The last time the Thunder played the Golden State Warriors, SGA posted a series of photos of him matched up with Steph Curry in some way. Upon seeing this post, Sydel was not pleased with how her brother was targeted.

"You posted the shot of it," Sydel said. "But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen and no other player gets that? No other post gets that." (14:00)

"I don't like that."
Below is Gilgeous-Alexanders' Instagram post from that night:

While Sydel wasn't pleased with his Instagram post, she still credited SGA for his abilities on the court. Like many other fans and analysts, she believes he is deserving of MVP this season.

"Great player though, great player," Sydel continued. "Should get MVP."

As most know, Brink has a lot of close ties to the Curry family because her parents are longtime friends with Dell and Sonya Curry. She is also famously God-siblings with the two-time MVP.

Aside from being the sister of the Warriors star, Sydel has other ties to the NBA. Back in 2018, she married current Phoenix Suns forward Damion Lee.

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry should pass the torch to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Even though he's still playing at a high level, Steph Curry is on the back end when it comes to his playing career. Looking ahead to the future, one analyst made the case for who the legendary guard can pass the torch to.

As previously mentioned, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again front and center in the MVP conversation. After falling short last year to Nikola Jokic, many have argued the award belongs to the star guard this season. Not only do the OKC Thunder have one of the league's best records, but SGA is putting up dominant averages of 32.1 points, 6.0 assists and 2.1 steals.

Last week, Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for a career-high 54 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. Following this outing, Kendrick Perkins made the bold claim that he is ready to receive the torch from older stars like Steph Curry and LeBron James.

"We've been wondering who LeBron James and Steph Curry was going to pass the torch to as far as being the next face of the NBA," Perkins said. "I think SGA wants to wear it."

As a highly skilled guard just entering the prime of his career, SGA has cemented himself as one of the top stars of this new generation.

Edited by Gio Vergara
