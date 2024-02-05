"I don't like Tristan Thompson": Ex-champion accuses Thompson of stirring LeBron James’ drama

Tristan Thompson isn't on former NBA champion Mario Chalmers' list of good guys in the league. Chalmers made that clear in a candid conversation on Udonis Haslem and Mike Millers' 'The OGs' podcast.

After his controversial statement about LeBron James that garnered flak from former players, analysts and fans, Chalmers tried to set the record straight on the show. He made no secret of the fact that he didn't like it when Thompson went off on his statements.

To lend context, Thompson, one of the guests on 'The Draymond Green Show,' shared his two cents on Chalmer's comments on James not being as feared as Michael Jordan. The Cleveland Cavaliers big also said that Chalmers was likely texting the 4x NBA champion "for a job."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chalmers didn't hold back as he lashed out:

"I don't like Tristan Thompson. And I don’t like Tristan ’cause of what he said about me. … When he went on Draymond’s podcast about Rio’s probably trying to call up Bron, trying to get a job. … Where did all that come from? He went on Draymond’s show right after whenever all that went viral.

“Bro, I didn’t say nothing about him. I said how people viewed him. So now that you got a beef with me, now you sayin’ all this stuff about me, oh okay cool. I didn’t start this. I didn’t say nothing about you.”

(Starts 4:53 onwards)

Chalmers shared the locker room with James at the Miami Heat. He suffered an Achilles injury in 2016. Before the start of the next season, the Cavaliers were one of the teams interested in his services, but he remained with the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired him during the 2015-15 season.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson spent his first nine seasons with Cleveland and won a championship with James. He exited the franchise in 2020 and became a journeyman, spending time with five different teams, including the LA Lakers, where he shared floor time with James again.

Tristan Thompson had lambasted Mario Chalmers for controversial comment on LeBron James

Tristan Thompson was one of the players who reacted to Mario Chalmers' comments on James not being a player as feared as Jordan was during his playing days. He said on Warriors superstar Draymond Green's podcast:

"That s**t pissed me off. … guys be on some sucka s**t. Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. … This is the best player you've ever been on the court with."

Chalmers and James also have quite a history. They almost came to blows once during a game after Chalmers allegedly called the now-Lakers superstar a "b***h". Meanwhile, it appears that Thompson has a different level of respect for his former Cavs teammate.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!