"I like the way that he’s attacking" - Steph Curry pleased with fellow 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson's game in recent Warriors outings

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr are impressed with the way Klay Thompson is playing just two games into his long-awaited comeback to NBA basketball.

The Warriors’ shooting guard clearly made his presence felt in both games. Considering his return was in doubt until a few days back, Thompson's form has been brilliant.

Following the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry was asked to weigh in on Klay Thompson’s performance in the last two games.

The two-time MVP was more than willing to give his thoughts on the matter. Curry said:

“It’s nice that he has that confidence in his body to be explosive, get to the rim and finish with a dunk or just put pressure on the defense. I like the way that he’s attacking, trying to pick and choose his spots. It’s good to see.”

While it's obvious that the Golden State Warriors are deliberately looking for Thompson on offense, it’s also very clear he’s not just settling for jumpers. The aggressiveness in the dunk in traffic against the Cleveland Cavaliers, was pure brilliance.

Golden State’s shooting guard may just be testing out how his body will hold up against contact in the NBA.

As Steph Curry also noted, defenses are still trying to figure out what Thompson can and can’t do. The defenses are currently daring the deadliest catch and shooter in the NBA to put the ball on the floor and drive.

Klay Thompson has been more than willing to oblige and attack the defense, which amazed the league’s reigning scoring champ.

Are the Golden State Warriors more dangerous with Klay Thompson now partnering Steph Curry in the backcourt?

The Golden State Warriors' iconic Splash Brothers are back after two-and-a-half-year hiatus. [Photo: CelticsBlog]

Their partnership has produced three championships and has caused headaches for so many different coaches.

The game is now more predicated on shooting, courtesy of what the Splash Brothers have done. Hence, they have a unique combination that’s hard to top.

However, it’s not just Klay Thompson’s addition that’ll make them more dangerous. It’s also how the other pieces on the roster have completely fitted into their scheme around Steph Curry that makes them so formidable.

The Warriors are not just a group of superstars but rather a team of players that know their role and play it to near-perfection. Having Klay Thompson further raises the overall ceiling of the Bay Area team.

