"I live and breathe this s**t": Kevin Durant breaks silence after second career series sweep loss

It's an early summer for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Western Conference powerhouse was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves following their 122-116 loss in Game 4 at the Footprint Center. Durant's 33 points and Devin Booker's 49-point explosion weren't enough for the Suns to force a Game 5 and stay alive in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. This marks the second playoff exit for the veteran forward in as many as two seasons.

After speaking to the media after the loss, Durant was asked how he would be motivated after being swept, and the 2x NBA champion believed that it was all about his focus on the sport.

"I live and breathe this shit, bro. At this point in my life, I got a lot of shit going on outside of basketball, but what I’m mainly focused on is ball, bro."

He further added that he would return for the next season.

"So yeah, I got motivation. I love to play. I’m going to come back next year ready to hoop. So yeah, I don’t think you should question that.”

Durant ended his playoffs averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He averaged 27.1 points in the regular season along with 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. His efforts saw the Suns finish sixth in the West with a 49-33 record and book a playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Kevin Durant's return is confirmed with the player himself stressing he wasn't done, there is no confirmation whether it will be with the Phoenix Suns, or he will ask for a trade to a different team.

Kevin Durant has high praise for Anthony Edwards

The Kevin Durant vs Anthony Edwards matchup garnered immense attention leading up to the first-round contest between the two teams. Edwards and the T-Wolves emerged winners, and Durant gave credit where it was due.

"So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. His love for the game shines bright. That’s one of the reasons I like him the most. Love everything about Ant."

Edwards averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the four postseason games so far. He had the edge over the Suns, translating into a series win. Up next, both the stars will suit up together for the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA.

