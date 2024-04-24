"I'll agree to disagree": Darvin Ham plays down Anthony Davis' post-game blast on LA Lakers focus

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs has been intense and the LA Lakers have not won a single game against the Denver Nuggets. Game 2 of their best-of-seven series wasn't the ideal ending for the Lakers, with Jamal Murray's game-winning shot over Anthony Davis giving the Nuggets a 2-0 lead.

The Lakers had a significant lead over the Nuggets, which lasted three quarters. But Denver was able to mount a comeback as LA lost control of the game. Davis' 32 points and 11 rebounds weren't enough and he took a shot at the coaching staff after the game. According to the All-Star big man, there were instances where the Lakers didn't know what they were doing.

Coach Darvin Ham, on the other hand, disagreed with what his star player said. He defended his coaching staff and strategies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just think, sometimes, the plays just don't turn out the way it should. The frustration sets in a little bit," Ham said. "But I don't think it's for us not being organized. I have incredible, talented coaches on my staff.

"We pride ourselves with being highly efficient and organized. So, being frustrated, it's an emotional game, the way it ended. I'll agree to disagree on that one."

Expand Tweet

Ham is confident that he and his coaching staff will figure out a way to defeat the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Also read: Have LA Lakers come back from a 2-0 deficit? Closer look at 17x champions' NBA playoff history

What did Anthony Davis say about Darvin Ham and the coaching staff after the LA Lakers' loss?

After their loss in Game 2, Davis felt the team played without direction for stretches of the game.

"We have stretches where we don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor," Davis said after the game.

Expand Tweet

With a playoff exit looming, the Lakers will need to protect their home floor in Game 3 as the Nuggets travel to Crypto.com Arena.

Also read: "Bro said go hoop fellas" - LA Lakers fans in shambles after Darvin Ham admits being clueless about guarding Nikola Jokic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback