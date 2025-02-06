"I’ll do that on a big shot - NBA Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen reveals origin of his iconic 'Bang' call

Mike Breen is one of the most iconic broadcasters in the NBA. He even has an iconic call during important and big moments of the game. In various scenarios, fans have been aware that Breen would often yell "Bang!" during games.

In his appearance on the Thursday episode of the "Roommates Show" with New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, the famed media personality talked about how it originated.

Breen said that it started when he was in Fordham as a student broadcaster. According to him, he'd watch basketball games with his friends and would yell out the word whenever there were big moments in the game.

"I figured, now I'm doing some games as a student broadcaster, maybe I'll do that on a big shot," Mike Breen said. "And the thing was, I didn't think it worked. I used it a few times... and I stopped using it."

After graduating from college, he started doing TV broadcasting. Breen said he called high school games where he had a hard time hearing himself. The broadcaster wanted his voice to be heard amid the loud cheers of the students and wanted to have a concise call.

"Shot goes in, crowd goes crazy and for me to try and yell over the crowd was hard. So, I just use the one-syllable word and I liked the way it sounded in high school games. So, I started using it there... I only use it when the crowd is going crazy to try and overcome that."

Breen said that he mostly uses the call for home teams. However, he uses the "Bang!" on New York Knicks games, whether the team is playing in Madison Square Garden or on the road.

Mike Breen on what would bring out "Triple Bang" in NBA Finals

Throughout his broadcasting career, Mike Breen has covered a lot of games, including the NBA Finals. Fans have heard the Hall of Fame media member utilize his famous call twice during his stint calling Finals games.

The 63-year-old hasn't done it three times, though. During his guest appearance on Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson's podcast, he was asked if he would perform a triple "Bang!"

"They're not premeditated but I'll say this," Breen said. "If either of you guys hit 'em -- anybody on the next. If you hit a game-winning shot in the Finals, there'll be a triple bang."

Brunson then raised an interesting question. He brought up a scenario to Breen that if the Knicks were down 3-0 in the Finals and one of the players made a game-winning shot, would the broadcaster call "Bang!" three times?

However, Breen didn't answer the question as he just credited the star point guard for asking a good question.

