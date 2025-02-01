"I'll f*ck you up" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's furious reaction to Chris Paul's hard foul allegedly caught on courtside cam

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fierce competitor who will do anything to win a basketball game. He plays at a high intensity all the time, and Chris Paul found this out the hard way during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 31, 2025.

Antetokounmpo went for a driving layup when he was fouled hard by Chris Paul, which appeared to include a shove from Paul. Antetokounmpo took issue with the hard foul and made his feelings known to Paul which led to a back-and-forth argument between the two players:

"I'll f*ck you up" Antetokounmpo said

The referees then got involved in which Antetokounmpo said he was good, which Paul then took issue with:

"You can't talk sh*t and then be like 'I'm good" Paul exclaimed

Antetokounmpo then told Paul:

"Come see me after the game"

To which Paul responded:

"I'll be there, you ain't like that"

The clip then cuts to after the game with Antetokounmpo telling Paul:

"I'm right here, where are you going?"

To which Paul says:

"I don't care, you ain't doing anything"

The clip then ends, and the players head back to their respective locker rooms. Although nothing physical may have escalated between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul, the two talked with a competitive intensity throughout the game. Unfortunately, that is the last time the Bucks and Spurs will meet this season, so we will have to wait for the rematch next season in what will be a must-watch basketball game.

Stars shine in San Antonio as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama battle in Spurs defeat of Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama put on a show in the match between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 31. Antetokounmpo dropped a stat line of 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. Wembanyama recorded 30 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, and 6 blocks. The Spurs went on to defeat the Bucks by a score of 144-118.

Both teams also had multiple other players score 20+ points. Keldon Johnson had 24 points, and Stephon Castle had 20 points for the victorious Spurs. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard contributed 22 points with Khris Middleton adding 21 points. However, the combined 78 points from the Bucks' big 3 of Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Middleton were not enough to secure the win.

The showdown is the second and final matchup between the Spurs and Bucks this season. The Bucks won their previous game against the Spurs on Jan. 8, 2025, with a score of 121-105. The Spurs will play next on Feb. 1, 2025, when they host the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will look to get back on track at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2, 2025.

