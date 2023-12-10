"I'll be fine": Kyrie Irving's cryptic message comes hours after injury update

Kyrie Irving has reassured his fans that he is doing well after experiencing a frightening injury during the Dallas Mavericks game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

With less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kyrie Irving drew a foul under the basket from Portland center Duop Reath. Following the foul, the star guard fell to the floor, and teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, leading to Irving remaining down for several minutes.

Irving grabbed his leg in pain and subsequently left the game.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Dallas Mavericks guard expressed his appreciation for everyone who has wished him well since the incident.

“To my Tribe and Family Members: I appreciate all of the prayers, well -wishes, and messages. The unconditional Love shown from you all is truly appreciated,” he said.

“I am feeling better than I was yesterday and for now, that’s all I can ask for. I’ll be fine.”

During the second half of the game, the Blazers broadcast reported that Irving left the arena in a wheelchair. However, members of the Mavericks staff refuted the report.

Tim Hardaway Jr. said Irving greeted the Mavericks in the locker room after the game.

"He was right there waiting at the door [of the locker room] when we came in," he said (per SI.com). "He was good. Great spirits. Just happy that he’s OK. When we all got to the locker room and saw on social media how it looked, the pictures, obviously it didn’t look too good.”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd added:

"All reporting is not factual, is it? Or should we all believe it? I'm not here to interview you, but I think he hasn't left the building. He's still here."

Mavericks release injury update on Kyrie Irving

In an injury update on Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks disclosed that an MRI has identified a right heel contusion for Kyrie Irving.

Irving returned to Dallas to commence treatment, and as of now, the team said there is no specific timetable for his return.

The crafty point guard has been solid for the Mavericks, averaging 23 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has been efficient, witch shooting with splits of 47% from the field, 38% from beyond the arc, and a stellar 90% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are third in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record. They will next face the Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next 3.