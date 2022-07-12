"I'll be going into this next season more clear and fresh" - Damian Lillard expects himself to have Steph Curry-like resurgence next season

Damian Lillard missed most of last season after undergoing surgery to repair an abdominal injury. Lillard was initially ruled out for six to eight weeks, but the Portland Trail Blazers shut him down for the rest of the season. The six-time All-Star is hoping to have a Steph Curry-like resurgent campaign in 2022-23.

In an interview with Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Lillard discussed his recovery from surgery. He also expressed his thoughts about having an almost entire season to fully rest and recharge his body. The Oakland native will be 32 when he enteris his 11th year in the league.

"I definitely think there is something to be said about it," Lillard said. "And I do know that I'll be going into this next season more clear and fresh than I have probably been since I first came into the league."

Lillard also expects himself to have a resurgent campaign next season, just like Curry, who came back with a vengeance in the 2020-21 season. The Golden State Warriors may not have made the postseason, but Curry finished third in MVP voting.

Meanwhile, during his recovery, Lillard spent more time at home with his family. The Blazers superstar added a new regiment that reinvigorated him physically. However, the mental aspect of his long break might have a better effect on him.

"The mental part has been huge for me," Lillard said. "But then, actually, having a plan and it being structured the way it’s been structured, I'm looking at it now, and I'm like, 'Man, we've still got a long way to go.' And I’m physically and mentally ready to go right now."

Damian Lillard signs two-year extension, hopes to win championship in Portland

Damian Lillard showed his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers by signing a two-year, $122 million extension.

Lillard will essentially be locked up in Portland till the end of the 2026-27 season. In a news conference (h/t The Oregonian) announcing his new deal, the six-time All-Star said that he wants to compete for championships.

"As long as I have an opportunity to do it, I’m willing to go out, however," Lillard said. "That's where I've always stood, and that's where I stand. I just want an opportunity to either; it's going to get done, or it's not going to get done."

He continued:

"I don't want to go out there with this crazy uphill battle that I'm fighting, and we need a miracle times 10 to get it done. I just want a shot at it. And if that happens, and it doesn't work out, then I can live with it."

The Blazers have started rebuilding their roster around Damian Lillard. They already traded CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Normal Powell last season. They also released Eric Bledsoe and added Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker from the draft.

Portland also brought back Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic by signing them to new contracts. Other transactions for the Blazers include the acquisition of Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons and the signing of free agent guard Gary Payton II.

