"I'll holla at y'all": LeBron James announces a break from social media amid outrage over fake news

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James made a major announcement regarding his social media activity. He told fans on Wednesday that he would be leaving X (formerly Twitter) after seeing negativity spread around the platform.
First, James shared a screenshot of an Oct. 24 Rich Kleiman tweet criticizing the state of the current NBA coverage, adding that James and JJ Redick showed the world how the game should be talked about with their joint podcast.
"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes. We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same?" Kleiman tweeted.
After that, James sent a message to fans announcing a hiatus from social media.
"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑," LeBron James tweeted.
NBA insider details Lakers potential plans for LeBron James' son, Bronny James
Amid uncertainty surrounding Bronny James' tenure with the Lakers, NBA insider Shams Charania addressed the situation the team is living with LeBron James' son. On Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Charania explained that the Lakers plan to keep Bronny involved with the first-team roster.
"[The Lakers] are gonna continue to keep Bronny James around the active roster as much as they can but also, he's gonna be playing G-League home games for right now," Charania said. "Bronny isn't just your normal, every day G-League player. His name is Bronny James, and there are some things with him that just go with it."
Charania added that Bronny could eventually play road games with South Bay, but his main goal at this moment is to find a spot on the Lakers and try to establish himself with the main roster.
