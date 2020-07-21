"I'll keep pressing for it" - Jimmy Butler to still push for no-name NBA jersey, reacts to complaint against him in Orlando

As far as personalities go, Jimmy Butler is cut from a different cloth. The Miami Heat leader is known for voicing his opinions freely and last week he mentioned the special request that he had put forward to the NBA.

Instead of wearing a social justice slogan on the back of his NBA jersey, Butler wanted the namespace to be left blank. He felt that this move would take him back to his roots because if he wasn't a basketball player, he would be no different from any person of color.

Unfortunately for Jimmy Buckets, there were reports that the association was likely to turn down the request. On being asked about the same on Monday during the media call, this is what he had to say [H/T: Miami Herald]:

“To be determined. We got a couple more days to figure it out. But I’m hoping that my request is put through. I’m hoping that [the NBA] comes back and sees the message that I want to get out there, and let me speak on something the way that I would like to speak on it. Like I said, to be determined. We really don’t know. I’ll keep pressing for it. And I hear plenty of other players around the league would like to do that same.”

Butler, two weeks ago on his reasoning (in part): “If I wasn't who I was today, I'm no different than anybody else of color”



Since Butler’s statement, 30 players came to the NBA requesting a blank nameplate on their jerseys — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 19, 2020

Jimmy Butler's request has certainly caught the eye of other NBA players, many of whom have requested a jersey with a blank nameplate. We'll have to wait and see how the saga unfolds.

Jimmy Butler on the complaint against him during quarantine period in the NBA bubble

Jimmy Butler knows how to get his work done

During the mandatory quarantine period after reaching Orlando, Jimmy Butler was busy dribbling the basketball inside his hotel room and received a complaint regarding the same. Addressing the same during the media availability, Butler joked:

“To know that my work is being noticed, I guess that’s not so much of a bad thing.”

Thankfully, Butler has taken his workouts to the practice courts inside the NBA bubble now and there will be no further complaints against him!

Jimmy Butler heaps praise on rookie Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has been one of the steals of the 2019 NBA Draft

Jimmy Butler spoke about other things during the media session as well but heaped praise particularly on rookie Tyler Herro.

"[Tyler Herro] has that built-in type DNA. He’s not complacent. He has a chip on his shoulder. He knows how great that he can be."

Herro was the 13th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He showed immense potential during the Summer League itself and later translated it to the regular campaign as well, averaging 12.9 points a game while shooting 39% from downtown.

grindin like it’s impossible still. pic.twitter.com/BF61wFs19f — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) July 15, 2020

The former Wildcat has turned up big for Miami Heat in clutch situations this season and his teammates will be hoping for more of the same in Orlando.

