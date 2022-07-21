"I'll let you borrow it after I'm done; I might even let you wear a ring" - Steph Curry mercilessly roasts Celtics forward Grant Williams at the ESPYS

Steph Curry hosted the prestigious ESPY awards on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old was brilliant and oozed confidence when he was on stage. With the mic in his hands, the four-time champion fired shots at many people. However, one of the most hilarious digs was directed towards Boston Celtics player Grant Williams.

It has been over a month since the Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The defeat was certainly tough for the 17-time champions as they made it to the finals having seen off strong competition.

But Steph Curry, being the "petty king" that he is, rubbed salt into the wounds of Grant Williams. Speaking to him on the show, the two-time MVP said:

"Grant Williams, I see you in the building! It's great to see you again, my man! I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "Grant Williams, I see you in the building! It's great to see you again, my man! I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."



Steph Curry took a jab at Williams an the Celtics 🤣

"Grant Williams, I see you in the building! It's great to see you again, my man! I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."Steph Curry took a jab at Williams an the Celtics 🤣https://t.co/MOiNJ6wouy

This wasn't the only time Steph Curry fired shots at the Celtics during the awards. In another BTS video, the guard was seen talking to Kevin Hart on a video call. He then added a line to his intro that left the internet in splits.

"He wanted me to open with this: 'I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud father of the Boston Celtics.'"

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of... The Boston Celtics"



Steph Curry on how Kevin Hart wanted him to open up The ESPYs🤣





The 34-year-old gave Kevin Hart credit for the intro. But we all know how much he would have enjoyed it when he got a chance to take a dig at the Celtics.

During the six-game Finals, there was a lot of trash talk directed at Steph Curry and his family. However, the four-time champ decided to shut them down by putting up monster performances and leading the Dubs to a championship.

The cherry on top was the Warriors lifting the trophy at TD Garden while the Celtics fans watched them celebrate.

ᴊᴏꜱᴇ ☔️ @KlayForTrey Celtics fans talked trash on the Warriors after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA finals.



And in game 4, Steph Curry happened. Celtics fans talked trash on the Warriors after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA finals.And in game 4, Steph Curry happened. https://t.co/mwQDaI0UaV

Steph Curry responds well to trash talk

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry is one of the most confident players in the league. His ability to shoot the ball with ease is what makes him special. Often players try to get into his head by talking trash, but none of that affects the four-time champion.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Game changed.

FOREVER.



Congrats Steph on winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance Record broken.Game changed.FOREVER.Congrats Steph on winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance Record broken.Game changed.FOREVER.Congrats Steph on winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance 🏆 https://t.co/ZhgszuixeQ

The Celtics fans and players tried doing that in the NBA Finals, but it came back haunting them. Curry would go on and put up big performances without worrying about the opponent's strong defense. Playing at TD Garden is extremely tough as the Celtics fans are extremely nasty. This time, however, Curry was able to silence them with his game.

While on dinner with his family during the series against the Celtics, a group of fans wrote, "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook." Not only did Steph go on to demolish the Celtics with a 43-point performance, but he also wore an "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" T-shirt for the post-game interview.

Jordan Poole @IS_REALLY_HIM @AnnaHorford Go post somethig like ayesha curry cant cook again city of boston. Or see what steph and warriors can do. @AnnaHorford Go post somethig like ayesha curry cant cook again city of boston. Or see what steph and warriors can do. https://t.co/ToK3BAtCRl

Having been in the league for 13 years, Curry has played against the best in the league. Many have talked trash to him, but the "Baby Faced Assassin" has always made them pay. Not many would try and poke him, knowing what he is capable of, but when such an occasion arises, he is not someone to back out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far