"I’ll be lights out" - Klay Thompson puts NBA on notice claiming crushing comeback after rocky performance for Warriors

Through the first 10 games of the season, Klay Thompson has not played up to his previous standards. Despite this early slump, the All-Star guard vowed to return to form for the Golden State Warriors moving forward.

Following a 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Klay Thompson and the Warriors find themselves on a three-game losing streak. Part of their issues have stemmed from lack of production on the offensive end. Steph Curry continues to play at a high level, but isn't getting much production around him.

While speaking to reporters after the loss on Sunday, Thompson did not shy away from his struggles to open the year. He has not lost confidence in his game, and believes his is going to come out of it very soon.

"I'm not going to lose faith or confidence," Thompson said. "One thing I've proved is the resiliency within me. I'll come back and have a great month. First 10 games I didn't shoot it as I'm capable, so the next 10 games I'll be lights out."

So far this season, Thompson is averaging 16.1 points and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. It is his lowest scoring output since his first year in the NBA, and his worst three-point percentage.

Klay Thompson is still capable of being a high-level player in the NBA

Klay Thompson's numbers might be a cause for concern, but there is still time for his averages to even out. Despite what he's gone through in recent years, the Golden State Warriors guard has proven he can still play at a high level.

When Thompson missed two full seasons due to injury, many wondered what he would look like upon his return. He responded by averaging 20 points per game on nearly 40% shooting from three in 32 two games. Last season was his first full year back from injury, and he averaged 21.9 points in 69 games.

If Thompson is able to mentally overcome missing two straight seasons, the Warriors should have faith he can bounce back. While he is approaching his mid-30s, shooting is not something that goes away. Steph Curry still commands a lot of attention on the floor, which will lead to open looks for Thompson. As a career 41.5% shooter from three, his percentage is sure to creep up over time.

With this being the last year of his contract, Thompson has a lot riding on breaking out of this slump.