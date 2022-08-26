"I'll listen just to placate him, just to pat him on the head" - Skip Bayless' brutal reaction speculates Joe Tsai's mindset about Kevin Durant, analyst lauds the Nets owner for "saving the NBA"

NBA analyst Skip Bayless said that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai saved the league by not caving into Kevin Durant's trade request. The two-time champion requested a trade June 30. However, after almost two months of being in trade rumors, Durant agreed to stay with the Nets.

In the build-up to Durant's decision, he had given Joe Tsai an ultimatum. The 12-time All-Star asked the owner to either fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash or trade him away. However, the billionaire owner stuck by his GM and coach.

Tsai's move paid off in the long run as Kevin Durant agreed to stay with the team. Speaking about Joe Tsai and the entire Durant situation in an recent episode of the "Skip Bayless Show," the veteran analyst said:

"Not only did Joe Tsai save the Brooklyn Nets ... , but Joe Tsai helped save the NBA at least in my point of view.

"And I believe as I predicted on Undisputed. I believe Joe Tsai from the start made up his mind, 'I'm not going to cave in. I don't care what they offer for Kevin, I'll listen just to placate him. Just to pat him on the head, but he's going nowhere.'"

With the Kevin Durant situation behind them, the Brooklyn Nets should have all their players available for the start of the season. It will be interesting to see how the "Big Three" of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons functions. There is a lot of hope as the talent they possess is second to none.

How vital will Kevin Durant be for the Broklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3.

Since coming into the team in 2019, Kevin Durant has been an integral part of the Brooklyn Nets. His presence will boost the Brooklyn Nets' chances of coming out of the East. The former MVP is one of the most prolific scorers and can change the course of the game in just a few minutes.

Many analysts have raised concerns over what his commitment would be after an offseason full of uncertainty. Hopefully, Kevin Durant stays focused and continues doing what he is best at: getting buckets..

Aside from the "Big Three," the Nets have a great supporting cast. Seth Curry, Patty Mills, T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neal have all proven their abilities. If the roster manages to stay healthy, the Nets will be hard to beat.

