"I'll listen if Rob Pelinka calls me and offers LeBron James" - Chris Broussard strikes down the idea of trading James Harden unless for LeBron or Giannis 

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has been a topic of much trade conversation recently as the future of the guard seems to hang in the balance.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Chris Broussard talked about how the Nets shouldn't even contemplate trading Harden unless it was for either LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Broussard said:

"I'll listen if Rob Pelinka calls me and offers LeBron James. I'll listen if Milwaukee calls me and offers Giannis. Otherwise, I'm hanging up the phone."

Broussard also said the availability of Harden for the Nets right now is one of the biggest reasons why they should hold on to him, as Kyrie Irving is unavailable for home games due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn and Kevin Durant is out for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Broussard continued:

"James Harden is the only superstar in Brooklyn I can count on to play and even he sat out last night."

Should the Nets try to trade James Harden?

Harden against the Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden is unarguably one of the best players in the game right now and has been for quite some time. Harden's ability to score as well as be a quintessential point guard when needed is one of the standout attributes of the former Houston Rockets superstar.

Despite him wreaking havoc in the league over the last couple of years, Harden is yet to win a championship and has yet to make an NBA Finals appearance since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. Staying in Brooklyn provides him with the best opportunity to win a ring as he has two other bonafide superstars along with him. But with the drama in relation to Kyrie and his availability, Harden might be a bit diffident about his chances of winning a ring with Brooklyn.

Another aspect of keeping hold of Harden that the Nets should consider is the chemistry that he has created with Durant and Irving. He knows what it is like to play with two efficient scorers who can put the ball in the net at will and knows when to defer to their abilities. Whoever is brought in as Harden's replacement might struggle with this.

Either way, with Harden keen to test free agency in the summer, the Nets must try their very best to keep a hold of him or try to acquire someone like Ben Simmons in return. Otherwise, the Nets and their championship aspirations could come crumbling down.

