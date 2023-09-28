"I'll never get over it": Stephen A. Smith shares his disdain for the city of Milwaukee after Damian Lillard trade

Many were shocked to see the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard in a three-team deal involving Phoenix on Wednesday. This comes as Lillard was heavily expected to be traded to his preferred destination, the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Bucks weren’t even rumored as a potential trade suitor for the superstar point guard. Naturally, Heat fans were disappointed to hear the news of Lillard landing in Milwaukee, as was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who offered up a quick rant about the city of Milwaukee following the news of the trade.

During an episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith first spoke about his relief that Lillard had finally been traded after nearly three months of deliberations:

“The Portland Trail Blazers have finally, have finally traded Damian Lillard. That is the good news,” Smith said.

However, Smith then spoke about how he isn’t a fan of traveling to Milwaukee due to the city’s cold weather and poor hotel service.

“The bad news for me, personally, is that it’s to the Milwaukee Bucks,” Smith said. “Now, I love the city, I love the fans, they’re good people, great sports town, the whole bit. I just can’t stand the cold weather, you understand? And the limited time of the hotels. I’ll never get over the fact that a couple of years ago, I was at the hotel and then room service stopped (serving) at 7 pm. I’ll never get over that. I’ll never get over it, but I digress.”

Stephen A. Smith says Milwaukee is a perfect fit for Damian Lillard

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and newly acquired Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

Stephen A. Smith may not be the biggest fan of the city of Milwaukee but he didn’t let that aspect influence his thoughts regarding Lillard’s fit with the Bucks.

Later on in his podcast, Smith spoke about how Milwaukee is a perfect fit for the 33-year-old point guard. Smith then highlighted that the Bucks' star-studded frontcourt, headlined by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, complements Lillard’s skill set.

“If we’re being fair, it’s a perfect situation for Damian Lillard,” Smith said. "To be the point guard with that ball in your hands. To have Giannis Antetokounmpo as your teammate. To have Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis and those boys and Khris Middleton — a healthy Khris Middleton, we hope and assume — you can't ask for much better than that.”

