"I'll never really throw someone" - Kim Kardashian gives heartfelt reason for backing Tristan Thompson despite "f*cked up" behavior

Back in the 2016 NBA Finals, Tristan Thompson helped the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors. Off the court, however, Thompson is also recognized for previously being in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Despite not being together anymore, Thompson still helps in raising the kids together.

Recently, during a recent episode on Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian had an interesting perspective when it came to how Tristan Thompson is perceived.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," Kardashian said, "He started showing up to the games, he picked Saint up, takes them to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that, so I'll never throw someone away and act like I don't feel they can grow and evolve."

From Kardashian's point of view, he appreciates how Thompson was helpful and active when she needed help. For her, she can't set someone aside or just go on and forget all the good things a person did for her.

Kim Kardashian still acknowledges the flaws of Tristan Thompson

In the same episode, Kardashian still doesn't forget what Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson did to her sister with all of the infidelity he did, even when they already had children together.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and such a good dad," Kardashian said, "but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend. You want to obviously hate him for that, yeah, of course his actions and who he was, so f*cked up."

"I can't deny that, we've had our talks about it," Kardashian added, "We've had our fights about it and we've had our arguments about it."

Despite coming to Thompson's defense, Kim Kardashian made sure to highlight that what he did to Khloe was still wrong and inexcusable. Be that as it may, Kardashian still sees Thompson as a "good friend" and a "good dad."

Tristan Thompson on not wanting his kids to feel embarrassed about him

In an episode from Hulu's "The Kardashians," Thompson talked about how his kids are already catching up on things as they grow up.

"True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates," Thompson said. "The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarassed that I'm their father."

It's normal thinking for a father to not want his kids to feel embarrassed because of their actions. This is also factoring in that Thompson had a decent NBA career after playing in 13 seasons. Be that as it may, Thompson still has to continue getting better at it after his faults in his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian.