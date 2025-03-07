  • home icon
  • "I'd never speak negatively about your son": Stephen A Smith makes his feelings clear on viral confrontation with LeBron James

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:21 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Stephen A Smith speaks on confrontation with LeBron James (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Following the LA Lakers' win Thursday, LeBron James was seen having a heated exchange with Stephen A. Smith. After their encounter went viral on social media, the longtime analyst took to television to give his side of the story.

In the clip that has now done the rounds on social media, LeBron is visibly upset while speaking to Stephen A. At one point, the Lakers' star can be seen talking about his son. Based on lip reading, LeBron appears to be telling Stephen A. to leave Bronny out of his comments when talking about the team.

Stephen A. went on First Take Friday to talk about the situation. He didn't want to talk about what happened, but felt it was needed after videos of their conversation went viral. He confirmed that LeBron approached him regarding Bronny, but Stephen A. stated he'd never talk down about the second-generation player.

"I was not going to engage in a confrontation at that particular moment in that setting," Stephen A. said. "But if we had had that conversation, I would have said to LeBron James, I never would speak negatively about your son."
(This is a developing story.)

