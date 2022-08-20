"I'll pay you $250,000 if you rock that hair the whole season" - Jake Paul challenges Miami Heat star to keep his new hairstyle next season

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat went viral late last month after debuting a new hairstyle. Butler now has long dreadlocks with highlights at the end. Social media personality and occasional pro boxer Jake Paul has challenged the Heat star to keep his new hairdo next season.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro dropped by on a recent episode "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast. Herro and Paul revealed that they like Butler's new look. Paul even wondered if the six-time All-Star should keep it for the whole 2022-23 season.

To make it interesting, Paul went on to challenge Butler to keep his dreadlocks for an entire season. If the Heat star could do it, Paul would pay him $250,000. However, that might not be a lot of money for someone who will earn $37.6 million next season.

"I think it's fire. ... Yo, Jimmy. I'll pay you $250,000 if you rock that hair the whole season. That's probably not a lot to him."

betr @betr



@JakePaul wants to see “I’ll pay you $250,000, Jimmy, if you rock that hair the whole season.”@JakePaul wants to see @JimmyButler with the dreads all year “I’ll pay you $250,000, Jimmy, if you rock that hair the whole season.” 👀@JakePaul wants to see @JimmyButler with the dreads all year https://t.co/BVYqek2SFf

Butler's dreads have been a topic of conversation for Heat players. Kyle Lowry recently made fun of it during an appearance on "The VC Show" with Vince Carter.

"I talked to him on FaceTime on Tuesday," Lowry said. "I said, 'What the f**k?' He's there, he's saying, 'It's fire yo.' I said, 'Bruh, come on.' If anybody knows Jimmy, Jimmy's gonna do whatever the f**k Jimmy wants to do."

As mentioned by Herro, Butler has been working out hard this offseason while rocking his new hair. He thinks it's possible for his teammate to play next season with the dreadlocks. Jae Crowder and Montrezl Harrell rocked long ones last season, while Kenneth Faried and DeMarre Carroll were famous for having that hairstyle.

What did the Miami Heat do this offseason?

Pat Riley of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat were the number one team in the Eastern Conference last season. They were one win away from their second NBA Finals berth since 2020. However, the Celtics prevailed in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to eliminate the Heat.

But how did the Heat respond this summer? Well, they kind of got worse after losing P. J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Head did re-sign Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin to new contracts. However, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo were in trade rumors, which could disrupt their team chemistry.

Herro is also waiting to receive an extension from the Heat. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are not getting any younger. The Heat may have drafted a good prospect in Luka Jovic, but can he contribute right away?

Pat Riley is one of the best executives in the NBA today. He always has something on his sleeve when it comes to making moves. The Heat also have one of the best coaches in the league in Erik Spoelstra. It might not be a really good summer in Miami, but they are still potential contenders in the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David