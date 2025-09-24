  • home icon
"I'll probably ask for a trade" - Josh Hart uses wit to send clear message to New York Knicks after his best year in NBA

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:53 GMT
Josh Hart uses wit to send clear message to New York Knicks after his best year in NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
Josh Hart uses wit to send clear message to New York Knicks after his best year in NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

Josh Hart had a witty answer to a question about his potential role under new coach Mike Brown for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. Brown hasn't announced his starting lineup, but there has been a debate among fans about whether to start Hart or Mitchell Robinson.

Speaking to reporters on the New York Knicks' media day on Tuesday, Hart was asked if he was willing to sacrifice his possible role this season. He started his answer with a joke about demanding a trade if he doesn't start before raving about coming off his best year.

"If I don't start, I'll probably ask for a trade and go somewhere else," Hart said, according to SNY. "I had the best year of my career last year, but that's in the past. I think I'm a starter in the league. I think I deserve to be a starter in the league, but at the end of the day, it's about what's best for the team."
The 30-year-old swingman added:

"Last year, I talked about sacrifice the whole time and being a good steward of my gifts and those kind of things. It would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start. Whatever Mike wants to do, or doesn't want to do, I'm cool with."
Josh Hart is no stranger to sacrificing his spot in the starting lineup, which he did during the Western Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Hart urged then-coach Tom Thibodeau to let him come off the bench and start Mitchell Robinson, helping the team win Game 3.

Mike Brown keeps things quiet about Josh Hart's role

Mike Brown keeps things quiet about Josh Hart&#039;s role. (Photo: IMAGN)
Mike Brown keeps things quiet about Josh Hart's role. (Photo: IMAGN)

Mike Brown isn't ready to reveal his starting lineup for his first season as the New York Knicks coach. Brown will wait until the training camp is over to confirm his starting five, keeping things quiet about whether Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson will be a starter.

"It will materialize throughout camp," Brown said, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. "I think it's too early to go in and say, 'This is what is going to happen.' ... You have to be methodical with your approach when it comes to declaring, 'OK, hey, these guys are going to start.'"

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to be part of the starting lineup. It will likely depend on Brown's preference if he wants to go small with Hart or go big with Robinson.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

