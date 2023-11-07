"He gotta poop or sum?": Lakers fans in shambles as Anthony Davis returns twice after exiting game vs Heat with injury scare

Anthony Davis had an injury scare on Monday when the LA Lakers faced the Miami Heat. Towards the latter part of the second quarter, Davis was spotted limping back to the bench after securing a rebound. While walking back during the timeout, "AD" was holding onto the lower part of his hip. He then made an exit which left fans under the impression he wouldn't come back.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Anthony Davis made a return during the half of the third quarter. While many fans are relieved that Davis didn't seriously get hurt, some of them started making jokes about "The Brow" exiting the game on social media. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Man tell him stop playin around what he gotta poop or sum?"

"He’s probably hurt but is playing through it so haters don’t get on him"

"Respect for AD for playing through it."

"He got rebooted again"

"How long until the next tweet that he’s out?"

"Groin, Hip, Knee. Which is it?"

"Now he's being forced to play it's ridiculous now"

"He got diarrhea he just pretending he hurt"

What has a healthy Anthony Davis looked like so far?

Despite having a rough game during his season opener against the Denver Nuggets, a healthy Anthony Davis has been looking great so far. Davis is currently averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. While some may disagree with this statement, but it's worth noting that "AD" is putting up MVP-caliber figures.

However, fans can't help but think how long his healthy run is going to last. During the last four years with the LA Lakers, Davis never played all 82 games in a season. The closest he ever got to completing the full regular season was during his first year with the team when he played 62 games. Davis promised fans that he'd try to play all year long but that remains to be seen this season.

Given the durability issues of Anthony Davis' body, that's a tall order to accomplish. While many fans are hopeful he can deliver on his promise, fans just can't be sure considering his injury history.