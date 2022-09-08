"I'll see you in July for the next 30 years" - Steph Curry would rather host ESPYs than become Draymond Green's podcast co-host

Steph Curry hosted the 30th ESPY Awards on July 20 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Curry would like to host the awards ceremony for 30 more years than be Draymond Green's permanent co-host in his podcast. The Golden State Warriors teammates are having a very eventful summer.

To promote his first children's book, "I Have a Superpower," Curry joined Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss to play a game of "This Or That." One of the questions Moss asked the four-time champ was about his gig at the ESPYs: Would he rather host the ceremony for 30 straight years or permanently become the co-host of "The Draymond Green Show"?

"I'll see you every July for the next 30 years," Curry answered.

Green's broadcasting career has been taking off since last season. His podcast is among the most talked about due to his personality and in-depth analysis of NBA games. Curry even poked fun of Green's podcast during his ESPYs monologue.

"It's been an amazing year, but somehow I'm still getting overshadowed by Draymond Green's podcast," Curry joked.

Curry's amazing run culminated with his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP trophy. However, Green's podcast plus his subpar performance in the NBA Finals also made headlines. Nevertheless, the Warriors got it done in the end to win their fourth title in eight years.

Steph Curry launches his first children's book

Steph Curry has had one of the best summers on and off the court. On the court, Curry won his fourth title with the Golden State Warriors. He also won his first NBA Finals MVP award and was named one of the 75 greatest players in league history.

Off the court, he hosted the 2022 ESPY Awards and participated in several golf tournaments. He also unveiled several programmes for the community through his "Eat. Learn. Play" Foundation. He was also honored by Davidson College by giving him his own commencement ceremony.

Davidson also retired his No. 30 jersey in all their athletic programmes and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. The cherry on top was the city of Charlotte giving him the key to the city.

However, Steph Curry's offseason is not yet over with the release of his children's book, "I Have a Superpower." In an interview with the Associated Press, Curry explained what kids can learn from his book. He also revealed where he got the inspiration to write it.

"We're all unique, and we all have something to offer the world," Curry said. "And if you have a work ethic, if you have a belief, and you feel like whatever that requires is already inside of you, then good things will happen.

You kind of have your kids in mind when you’re talking about a book. And then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation."

Literati @literati Congrats to @StephenCurry30 on his first-ever children's book, "I Have A Superpower," which is out today! You can find this empowering picture book at your Literati Book Fair. Congrats to @StephenCurry30 on his first-ever children's book, "I Have A Superpower," which is out today! You can find this empowering picture book at your Literati Book Fair. 📚 💫 https://t.co/ckJ6w8Wq5T

