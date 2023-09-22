Former basketball player Stephen Jackson is tired of NBA players choosing large contracts at the expense of winning. Jackson posted a video on his Instagram slamming players who don't care about being the best in their field. Jackson was a crucial member of the San Antonio Spurs' 2002-03 NBA Championship-winning team, with multiple game-changing fourth-quarter performances in the postseason.

Jackson played for fourteen seasons in the NBA. While he was drafted in the second round he had to play overseas before earning an NBA roster spot. According to him, NBA players who struggled early in life prefer to take less money and win.

"I am tired of hearing this shit on Instagram coming from basketball players. That's why a lot of you are losers. If you ain't come from nothing then you would understand why people say they would rather take $50 million and a championship. Because I care about being the best at the gift God gave me.

"$50 million is enough for people who came from nothing. We know how to make that work. That $50 million is like $200 million to us. It goes to show the people who struggled and the people who did not struggle," Jackson said.

Jackson believes the right thing to do is to take less money and win.

"Nah, I'll take the $50 million and that championship, but you are not a winner, you don't want to be the best. you just want to maintain and just go on. That's the difference between a lot of champions and y'all. You made your money but you were not the best at nothing."

However, Jackson did not explain what led to the passionate rant.

Stephen Jackson's history of calling out NBA money chasers

In a 2016 interview with Hoops Hype, Jackson went all in on players who didn't care whether they won or lost as long as they were making money. He claimed he would never be like that.

“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA right now that are making money but they really don’t care if they win or lose as long as they are getting the paycheck and I’ve never been like that."

Stephen Jackson averaged 6.2 points per game in his last season in the league. He is currently a host of the popular digital video podcast All the Smoke with Matt Barnes.