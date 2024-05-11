"I'll take the blame for that loss" - Anthony Edwards holds himself accountable for Game 3 debacle

Anthony Edwards owned up to his shortcomings in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 117-90 blowout loss at home in Game 3 of the Western Conference semis against Denver. The Timberwolves put themselves in a favorable position to win the contest after going up 2-0 in the first two games on the road.

However, they didn't match the Nuggets' intensity in Game 3. Edwards blamed himself for the Timberwolves coming out flat to start things off.

"That's on me, I'll take the blame for this loss, I came out with no energy at all, I came out flat," Edwards told reporters after the game. "I can't afford to do that. ... I let my team, I let my coaches down, the fans down, I'll be ready for Sunday."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards had been decisive in the first two games. He dropped 43 points in the series opener on 58.6% shooting in a 106-99 win and followed up with a 27-point outing on 64.7% shooting in a 106-80 win.

Edwards managed only 19 points on 53.3% shooting on Friday and also committed five turnovers. The Nuggets set the tone early with an eight-point first quarter. By halftime, their 2024 playoffs-high 56-point first half dictated the rest of the game.

Anthony Edwards and Co. were playing catchup in the third quarter and never got close, with the Nuggets bringing their 'A' game. The Timberwolves looked sluggish all over, including defensively, their biggest strength.

They allowed the Nuggets to shoot 53.7%, including 48.7% from 3. Minnesota was beaten 13-8 on second-chance points and 40-32 on the boards.

Anthony Edwards embraces uphill task against Denver

The Timberwolves going up 3-0 could have made a sweep inevitable, with back-to-back games at home. However, a loss in Game 3 could be a huge momentum shifter. The series seems wide open, looking at how Denver bounced back in Game 3, giving the Timberwolves a legitimate challenge in this playoff run for the first time.

Anthony Edwards remained unfazed despite the missed opportunity. The Timberwolves star said that he expected the Nuggets to come swinging, and the series will only be "fun" from here on.

"That's on me, I'll take the blame for this loss, I came out with no energy at all," Edwards said.

ESPN's audio assists also caught Edwards hyping his teammates up as the blowout seemed imminent toward the end of Game 3. He repeated that it was a first-to-four series and that it was an equally tough task for Denver to win this contest.

Expand Tweet

It was the first 2024 playoffs loss for the Timberwolves, who had swept the Suns in the first round and robbed Denver's homecourt advantage with wins in Games 1 and 2 in the conference semis.