"I’ll take our chances" - Eric Gordon confident about Klay Thompson's Bahamas representation

Eric Gordon and Klay Thompson have had their battles in the NBA, particularly in the playoffs. Gordon was a key part of James Harden’s Houston Rockets teams that made consistent runs to the playoffs. Thompson, meanwhile, remains Steph Curry’s partner in the famous “Splash Bros.” tandem. Gordon and Thompson are mostly valued for their deadeye shooting.

Gordon, who has played for the Bahamas starting this year, could finally have a chance to play alongside Thompson. Mychal Thompson, the Warriors star’s father is a native of the said country. Earlier this month “Killa Klay” told reporters “that it would be cool” to be part of that team. Thompson noted that his father never had the chance to don the country’s national colors.

Eric Gordon, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, was asked if he would try to convince Klay Thompson too change national teams. The new Phoenix Suns guard replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We’ll see [smiles]. He knows he has a tough decision to make. It can go either way. But I’ll take our chances.”

"Splash Gordon" was part of Team USA’s 2010 FIBA World Cup gold medal-winning squad. Alongside Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, he helped the Americans to an unbeaten campaign.

When asked if it was unfair that he could suit up for the Bahamas after playing playing with the Americans, Eric Gordon responded:

“I always had a Bahamian passport, so I’ve always been Bahamian. My family is Bahamian. So, it’s not like this is something new. I did win a gold medal with the U.S. [in 2010], but [FIBA] changed the rules. So it worked out for me to be with the Bahamas.”

Klay Thompson could follow Gordon’s path. “Game 6 Klay” played for Team USA in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. He could join a new national team that has Deandre Ayton and Buddy Hield on the roster.

Eric Gordon, Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield on the same team will be lethal

Outside shooting can sometimes be the biggest difference in international basketball. Efficient shooting in the perimeter could mask a team’s potential disadvantages such as athleticism and size.

The Bahamas are unbeaten in the two pre-Olympic qualifying games. In three games, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield’s outside shooting have been key factors in their three-game winning streak. The highlight of their run was a thrilling 82-75 win over Argentina, which was the country's biggest basketball win in history.

Expand Tweet

Adding Klay Thompson to the mix will only make the Bahamas an even tougher opponent to deal with. With or without the Golden State Warriors star, Gordon, though, sees a bright future for the Bahamas.

“I want to go to the Olympics. I want to help them have a chance to get to the Olympics. I think we’ll only improve from here on out. We can make it to the Olympics. We have a good enough team. We just have to get everybody to play. I think it’ll happen next summer.”

Also read: "Houston, Warriors were an option": Eric Gordon on choosing Phoenix Suns in free agency, recruiting Klay Thompson for Bahamas and more (Exclusive)