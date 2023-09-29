'I'll try to keep it up': Kevon Looney discusses turning Steve Kerr down on load management mandate amid 192 consecutive game streak

In a time where players are resting more than ever, Kevon Looney is an outlier in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors center prides himself on being available on a nightly basis. He's gone to great lengths to build a trust with Steve Kerr to allow him to play so frequently.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Kevon Looney is riding a 192 consecutive game streak. He's coming off his second-straight season of appearing in all 82 games. In a mixed role for the Warriors, Looney averaged 7.0 rebounds, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.6 blocks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Looney talked about his ability to be an ironman in the NBA. He acknowledges there is a lot of responsibility with something like this, but will attempt to keep his streak alive moving forward.

“There were a lot of games last year where we would have back-to-backs and they would have four guys sitting. They would ask me, ‘Want to take this night off?’ I’d say, ‘No, I’m fine. I feel good,’" Looney said. "But you have to make sure when you go out there that you don’t get hurt. Because if you do get hurt, then they’re not going to trust your word again [laughs].

"That comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility. I’m always going to be honest with them. I’ve had a good track record the last couple of years. So I’ll try to keep it up.”

For context, the last time Looney missed a game for the Golden State Warriors was on March 3, 2021.

Kevon Looney among top ironmen in the NBA

On a team headlined by guys like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it's hard for someone like Kevon Looney to stand out. That said, the former first-round pick has managed to set himself apart from the pack in one area.

Looney has come up big for Golden State in the past. Most recently in last year's playoffs. He put on an incredible rebounding performance in the postseason, grabbing 20 or more in a game for different time. However, the biggest thing Looney brings to Golden State is availability.

When it comes to top ironmen in the NBA right now, only one player can be put ahead of him. That being Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Since being drafted in 2018, he's yet to miss a game. Bridges' streak is currently closing in on 400 games. Because he was traded during the year, he also joined the rare company of players to appear in 83 games during the regular season.

Outside of Bridges, Kevon Looney is one of the top ironmen in the league today. In a few short weeks, he'll start piling on to his already impressive accomplishment. If Looney manages to play all 82 games in 2024, it'll mark three consecutive seasons of never being out.