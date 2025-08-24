“‘I no longer let you use me as a clout’: La La Anthony gets real and then backtracks in hilarious exchange with her son Kyian

La La Anthony and her son, Kiyan, shared a lighthearted moment during a live Twitch stream on Wednesday. The media personality accused her son of using her for “clout” before quickly backtracking on it.A clip from Kiyan’s stream was re-shared on Instagram by High-Level Media Sports, highlighting the playful exchange between mother and son. La La kept it real with Kiyan, calling him out during the stream.&quot;Kiyan, I'm no longer going to let you use me as a clout,&quot; La La said before quickly tracking back. &quot;I am just kidding, I am just playing. I hope they know my personality.&quot;Dropping a heavy accusation on her son, La La's comment left the Syracuse rookie visibly shocked as he reacted to it by expressing his shock to the live chat.&quot;Hey chat she just told me, she said 'I will no longer let you use me for clout,&quot; Kiyan said.La La clarified that she was just joking with Kiyan as the duo continued their playful exchange.&quot;I am just joking ha ha ha ha ha,&quot; she replied. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the live stream, Kiyan and La La also highlighted their close bond, while Kiyan’s girlfriend joined in to review different candies and sweets with the aspiring baller. Named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP earlier this year, Kiyan is set to start his tenure with Syracuse this season, aiming to continue his father’s legacy.La La Anthony recalls breaking down at 2 a.m. after Kiyan Anthony’s departure to SyracuseLa La Anthony has always been open about her love for her son, Kiyan, often sharing moments with him on Instagram. But with the youngster now at Syracuse, she experienced their first real separation and admitted to breaking down at 2 a.m. after he left.During an appearance on the &quot;IRL Podcast&quot; with Angie Martinez, LaLa reminisced about having a tough time with Kiyan leaving home.&quot;There was one night, around 2 a.m., when I couldn’t sleep,&quot; Lala said. (Timestamp 6:09-6:50) &quot;I called him and just started crying, telling him, ‘I need you to come home.’ He asked if I was okay, and I said, ‘I just need you here.’ But he told me he couldn’t because he had basketball practice. That only happened once, and after that, I pulled myself together.”La La Anthony has supported Kiyan since the beginning and will continue to do so as he begins his journey at Syracuse despite the distance.