“I would love to be in around environment around KD, Dray, Steph, going hard winning games” - Bradley Beal on playing with elite players, says losing has a drastic effect

NBA and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and his future with the organization has had an air of uncertainty around it. Beal revealed that as he continues to be linked with a move away from the team.

Speaking to Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show, Beal spoke about how going up against super teams motivates him. But at the same time, he'd love to be teammates with the likes of Green and Kevin Durant. Beal said:

"Like the USA team, that was one of the most fun experiences ever. Just being around so many elite guys sacrificing to hoop. Trust and believe, I would love to be in around environment around KD, Dray, Steph and going hard winning games."

"Who wouldn't? But it's also just as fun to compete against that team as well, when there's so many elite guys you competed like, that's, that brings the best out of you."

Bradley Beal also spoke about how the lack of success with the Wizards team over the years has played a part in his decision making. Beal said:

"It has a drastic effect on you, bro. And maybe it's my competitive spirit to want to change that and maybe I need to fall on my head to wake up. We definitely have like that's just a competitive spirit to just want to pursue that. Like, everybody wants to win. That's the goal."

Where does Bradley Beal go from here?

The Washington Wizards' best player Bradley Beal is at a crossroads at this moment of his career. He has a big decision to make in the summer about his future and whether it lies with the team from the nation's capital or elsewhere.

In 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87.



In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. The Front Office @NBASkoolOfThort SPENCER DINWIDDIE STATS



In 13 games WITHOUT Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 44-38-74



Beal's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone he wants. He is earning a little over $33 million this season and is projected to earn over $36 million next season. However, the deal for next season is a player option and it is not clear whether he has opted to sign-in or not yet.

Winning the championship is obviously a priority for Beal. The Wizards are seemingly not getting closer to the promised land despite signing Kristaps Porziņģis from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are far off from championship contention. Beal has also been constantly linked with a move to the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Ava Wallace @avarwallace Asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards, Bradley Beal nods. “That’s fair.” Asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards, Bradley Beal nods. “That’s fair.” Bradley Beal will be eligible to sign a 5-year, $246M deal with Washington, if he declines his player option on 2022-2023. twitter.com/avarwallace/st… Bradley Beal will be eligible to sign a 5-year, $246M deal with Washington, if he declines his player option on 2022-2023. twitter.com/avarwallace/st…

If Bradley Beal does choose to sign with the Wizards in the summer of 2023, he is eligible for a five-year deal worth over $246 million. But if he opts to move away from the team and sign with someone else, then he is only eligible for a four-year deal worth over $179 million. It is a massive decision to make for Beal as his future hinges on whatever call he makes in the summer.

