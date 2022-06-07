“I would love to get into a pi***ng match with Draymond, I love when somebody cuss me out” - LeBron James picks the Golden State Warriors as the playoff team he would love to play for

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have started their offseason as the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors battle in the NBA Finals. The four-time MVP, like most basketball fans, has been keeping a close eye on the testy championship series.

On an episode of "The Shop," which will officially release on Friday, James dove into different topics, including the NBA postseason. When asked what team he would choose if he were to jump into the playoffs, the 18x All-Star candidly answered:

“It would be Golden State.”

The snippet of the conversation continued, with James stating:

“I would love to get into a pi***ng match with Draymond. I love when somebody cuss me out.”

LeBron James has had some epic battles against Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors over the years. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and the Warriors met four consecutive times in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

The Bay Area team won three titles and could have accomplished a three-peat if they had not collapsed in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In the only year Golden State lost to Cleveland in the finals, James and Draymond Green got into a series-changing scuffle. The Warriors forward was eventually suspended for Game 5, allowing the Cavaliers to gain much-needed momentum and pull off a historic upset.

LeBron James has a unique insight into how the Warriors play, which is why he would jump at the hypothetical opportunity to play with them. After having his heart broken so many times, he seems to have a late infatuation with the Dubs.

A few months ago, on another episode of "The Shop," the four-time champion also admitted that he would have loved to play with Steph Curry.

The LA Lakers’ do-it-all former MVP will reportedly play out his contract next season with the Hollywood squad. He could then walk away from La La Land and shake up the basketball world by joining forces with the Warriors to win another title.

LeBron James’ LA Lakers are trying to redeem themselves while the Golden State Warriors could be rekindling their dynasty

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will take place on Wednesday night. The series is tied at one win apiece and looks to go the full seven-game route with the way both teams are playing.

While Golden State is in yet another championship round, the LA Lakers are still smarting from an embarrassing season.

They’ve already made some significant changes, hiring Darvin Ham to be their new head coach. Ham’s job is cut out for him, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers fill out their roster before training camp starts.

Regardless of who the LA Lakers have on their roster, LeBron James will be the main man. Assuming the Lakers nail their offseason moves and enter the playoffs, “King James” will likely see the familiar faces of the Warriors.

