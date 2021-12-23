“I love going against Steph” - Dillon Brooks says he embraces the challenge of guarding Steph Curry ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game against Golden State Warriors

Guarding Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry is any defender's nightmare, but Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks said he embraces the challenge of doing so when the two go head-to-head. Brooks has had some interesting matchups against the two-time MVP over their last few games.

Here's what Dillon Brooks had to say about facing Steph Curry ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies' trip to the Chase Center for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors (via Jason Dumas):

"I love going against Steph. It's just challenging to me physically and mentally to be able to, you know, be so concerned and detail-oriented about him. Because if you have one mistake he won't let you up, but it's just great to come into this building (Chase Center), specially the crowd you know, the crowd is in the top five in this league for sure and can't wait to play tomorrow."

The two last met in a knockout game during the 2021 NBA play-in tournament in which the Memphis Grizzlies emerged victorious over the Golden State Warriors and qualified for the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Dillon Brooks guarded Steph Curry throughout the game, but the latter still managed to score a whopping 39 points on 13 of 28 shooting (six triples). Brooks forced multiple turnovers, though, and did the best he could to limit Curry's impact as the game went into overtime.

Brooks was injured in the first meeting between the sides this season, which was also won by the Grizzlies in overtime.

Depleted Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry to do his thing as they seek to end their losing streak against Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies enter their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on the back of two straight wins against them. The Warriors will be keen on avenging those disappointing defeats. However, they are severely shorthanded for this contest. Four players, apart from long-term absentees Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, are also set to miss this matchup.

That includes starters Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, along with Andre Iguodala and backup guard Damion Lee. That said, the Golden State Warriors will need a special performance from their leader Steph Curry.

Curry has had a few underwhelming outings over the last week, looking a little fatigued as well. Nevertheless, his ability to turn a poor performance into a good one in the middle of a game makes him lethal. He did exactly that in his last match against the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

23 posted a triple-double

& the bench got buckets in last night's win on



|| Game Rewind 30 dropped 3023 posted a triple-double& the bench got buckets in last night's win on #WarriorsGround @Verizon || Game Rewind 30 dropped 3023 posted a triple-double& the bench got buckets in last night's win on #WarriorsGround @Verizon || Game Rewind https://t.co/hCRQOw9Qqv

Also Read Article Continues below

Steph Curry scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter of that tie to seal the win for the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr will need his best player to be firing on all cylinders from the get-go this time if they are to prevail against an unpredictable team like the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edited by David Nyland