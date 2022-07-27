"I love the guys that we got; I don’t know if that report is true or not" - 3x All-Star gives diplomatic response when asked about Kevin Durant to Boston Celtics rumors

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the highly touted star duo of the Boston Celtics. However, Kevin Durant beingt linked with the Celtics has sent shockwaves throughout the league.

Addressing the matter, Tatum offered his input on how he feels about the rumors. He was interviewed at the Point God movie premiere, where he said:

"I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not."

Recent rumors regarding the Celtics negotiating a trade for Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets have owned all the air space in the league.

An important aspect of this trade rumor that needs to be addressed is the adverse impact it will/could have on the Celtics' young core. By putting Brown's head on the chopping shortly after the team is coming off a Finals run, Boston may not have made the best decision.

While several analysts and media personalities are of the opinion that the Celtics should make a move on Kevin Durant, an internal source may be more reliable.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played together their entire careers. Although Brown was drafted a year earlier, the duo have developed together, forming a solid bond between the two.

The Boston Celtics were served by a talented young core that saw their side through to the Finals. Given that they have the potential to win it all with this team as it is, the gamble seems rather unnecessary.

The Boston Celtics could be better off trading for Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown discuss the game

As familiar and reliable as the Boston Celtics' duo have been in the past, the cracks in the pairing aren't an unfamiliar sight. Criticisms regarding the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown combo have surfaced several times over the course of last year.

With both players being primarily ball-dominant, the pair often tend to play off each other in iso situations rather than a one-two punch. This is fairly counter-productive to the Celtics' system that functions at max capacity when the ball is moving.

This dilemma is seen best when considering Brown's performance without Jayson Tatum on the floor.

Leb 🦋 @PlayboiLeb



30.4 PPG

10.0 RPG

4.4 APG



Jaylen Brown in games played this season without Jayson Tatum:30.4 PPG10.0 RPG4.4 APG Jaylen Brown in games played this season without Jayson Tatum:30.4 PPG10.0 RPG4.4 APG🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/clmfjb3m7B

Earlier in the season, internal strife had been a problem for the Boston Celtics. At this point, Brown has become the center of several trade narratives.

In this regard, the current scenario could favor a trade for Kevin Durant.

ESPN @espn



Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @FCHWPO "They said we couldn't play together!"Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @jaytatum0 "They said we couldn't play together!" Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @jaytatum0 @FCHWPO https://t.co/JPnR9r0CMb

While there is no confirmation of such a trade going through, Brown has been vocal about his displeasure with being put on the trade block. Tatum has also come to his defense, but there's a sense of deniability that lingers in his statement.

