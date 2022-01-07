"I love LeBron James, it just felt right" - Usman Khawaja on why he did the silencer celebration

LeBron James is not just a superstar in the NBA, but his popularity reaches other sports around the world. On the second day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, Usman Khawaja broke out James' famous "Silencer" celebration after scoring a century against England.

Some fans believed that Khawaja, who returned to the Australian Test team after a two-year absence, did the celebration to silence his critics. The 35-year-old Aussie star explained the celebration after the game. Khawaja revealed that he just admires LeBron James and got excited after scoring.

“It is the LeBron silencer, you probably shouldn’t do it to a home crowd. I don’t know, I was just so excited. Everything just came up in me. I love LeBron James. It just felt right. I do it mucking around with the boys all the time or when I hit a few good shots playing basketball. So I’ve had a bit of practice at it. I love Test cricket," Khawaja said.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #Ashes Get in Ussy!! Usman Khawaja brings up his century. Looking comfortable. Welcome back to the Australian Test team! Been waiting for this. Love the celebration! Get in Ussy!! Usman Khawaja brings up his century. Looking comfortable. Welcome back to the Australian Test team! Been waiting for this. Love the celebration!🔥 #Ashes https://t.co/2I4Ek2UlIj

It was an emotional game, not just for Usman Khawaja, but also for his family. His wife Rachel McLellan and their daughter were shown on camera after he scored a century. Khawaja was filled with joy and excitement after reaching the milestone, helping Australia get out of trouble on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test.

It was also extra special for Khawaja since it took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, wherein he made his Test debut back in 2011. And two years since his last Test appearance for Australia, he has made history to prove his critics wrong.

Other athletes doing the LeBron James silencer celebration

LeBron James

LeBron James rarely uses "The Silencer" celebration, since it's reserved for the most raucous away crowds. LeBron's most famous use of the celebration came against the Golden State Warriors in 2014, when he was still a member of the Miami Heat.

James hit the game-winning three-point shot with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. The Heat went on to defeat the Warriors in that game, 111-110. That was the precedent of the historic rivalry LeBron has with Golden State. LeBron last did the celebration earlier this season against the Indiana Pacers.

Here are some athletes from other sports doing "The Silencer" celebration

Chicharito Hernandez

Chicharito broke out LeBron James' famous celebration in November 2020, when he was playing for the LA Galaxy in the MLS. Coming off as a substitute, Chicharito scored in the 78th minute against the Seattle Sounders to give Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

Usain Bolt

Back at the 2015 IAAF World Championships, Usain Bolt used "The Silencer" after winning a third gold medal at the event. Bolt broke out the famous LeBron James celebration after helping Jamaica win in the Men's 4 × 100 meters relay.

Khalil Mack

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack did "The Silencer" celebration after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum. Mack is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a six-time Pro Bowler.

