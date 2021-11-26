“I love LeBron when he plays angry” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James plays his best basketball when provoked and praises his reaction to heckling fans

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a victory over the Indiana Pacers last night and LeBron James was in the center of it all. Fox Sports analyst and co-host of the Undisputed show Skip Bayless was as moved as millions of fans by James' performance.

The presenter was vocal about his love for the "angry LeBron James," as time has proven that he plays his best when provoked.

"The best I have seen LeBron is when he goes angry."

In overtime, LeBron James was being heckled by two Indiana Pacers fans seated courtside. He reached out to one of the referees and got both fans kicked out of the building.

One of the fans gestured to him as a crybaby, mocking him while she was being escorted out. It came as a shock to many that he wielded such power.

The fire that lit up LeBron James on his return to the court after a one-game suspension

On LeBron James’ approach to heckling fans courtside, Bayless suggested they were responsible for his performance. He believes they must have been the motivational factor for LBJ.

"I love LeBron when he plays angry. When LeBron gets that mean mug going, you're in some big trouble, and maybe those fans lit his fire. I appreciated the fact that instead of getting into it with them, LeBron immediately got the referee."

However, there are tons of other reasons that could have been responsible for LeBron James' stellar performance. One of which could be the poor early run of the Lakers. The Lakers were 9-10 before the win against the Pacers. A terrible start to the new season that rubs off on the future NBA Hall of Famer and the entire team.

Another reason could be the general reaction to the LeBron James - Isaiah Stewart scuffle. Media personalities on their various shows called King James a dirty player, while some were kinder, calling him a clean player but stating that he made a dirty play. The scuffle led to him serving a one-game suspension, the first of his entire career.

The game ended with LeBron James posting 39 points, five rebounds and six assists. His best performance of the season thus far.

The win against the Pacers sees them rank ninth in the NBA Western Conference, with a 10-10 record. The win comes with a renewed energy around the team and fans alike, one that positions the Lakers as possible winners of their next games on a roll.

