"I love you mama" - LeBron James shares intimate date night moment with Savannah James during anniversary celebration

Weeks prior to the tip-off of the 2025-26 NBA season, LeBron James reached a milestone with his wife Savannah. This past weekend, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.On Sunday, James went on Instagram to share a short but sweet message to Savannah in honor of this occasion.&quot;Happy anniversary, my beautiful [queen]!&quot; James wrote in the IG story's caption. &quot;I love you mama!&quot;LeBron James greets his wife Savannah on their wedding anniversary. Credit: James/IGJames and Savannah have known each other since their high school days. Back when LBJ was a star for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Savannah was a cheerleader from a rival school, the two had their first date at an Outback Steakhouse.In 2004, they welcomed their first child Bronny, who has since gone on to play alongside his father on the LA Lakers roster. Their second child Bryce was born in 2007, the same year when James made his first trip to the NBA Finals.LBJ would then ask for Savannah's hand in marriage on New Year's Eve in 2011. Their wedding ceremony in 2013 was attended by James' Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, as well as Heat head coack Erik Spoelstra and team owner Micky Arison. Meanwhile, Beyonce and James' good buddy Jay-Z performed the hit song &quot;Crazy in Love&quot; at the wedding reception.A year later, James and Savannah welcomed their youngest child Zhuri. While Bronny and Bryce are pursuing hoops careers like their dad, Zhuri has taken to the sport of volleyball. As shown on social media, James and Savannah have supported their children's athletic pursuits by cheering them on during their respective games.&quot;We in the hall baby&quot;: LeBron James celebrates induction into Basketball Hall of Fame alongside fellow OlympiansBack on Sept. 6, James added yet another incredible accomplishment to his resume when he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the USA's 2008 Olympics &quot;Redeem Team.&quot;After the ceremony, the King went on Instagram to proudly show off his Hall of Fame jacket.&quot;We in the hall baby!!!!! Ayeeeeeeee,&quot; James posted on IG. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYears after James finally brings his NBA career to a close, there will certainly be another Hall of Fame jacket in store for the commemoration of his individual career.