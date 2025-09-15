  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "I love you mama" - LeBron James shares intimate date night moment with Savannah James during anniversary celebration

"I love you mama" - LeBron James shares intimate date night moment with Savannah James during anniversary celebration

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:56 GMT
20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Source: Getty
20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Source: Getty

Weeks prior to the tip-off of the 2025-26 NBA season, LeBron James reached a milestone with his wife Savannah. This past weekend, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Ad

On Sunday, James went on Instagram to share a short but sweet message to Savannah in honor of this occasion.

"Happy anniversary, my beautiful [queen]!" James wrote in the IG story's caption. "I love you mama!"
LeBron James greets his wife Savannah on their wedding anniversary. Credit: James/IG
LeBron James greets his wife Savannah on their wedding anniversary. Credit: James/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James and Savannah have known each other since their high school days. Back when LBJ was a star for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Savannah was a cheerleader from a rival school, the two had their first date at an Outback Steakhouse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In 2004, they welcomed their first child Bronny, who has since gone on to play alongside his father on the LA Lakers roster. Their second child Bryce was born in 2007, the same year when James made his first trip to the NBA Finals.

LBJ would then ask for Savannah's hand in marriage on New Year's Eve in 2011. Their wedding ceremony in 2013 was attended by James' Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, as well as Heat head coack Erik Spoelstra and team owner Micky Arison. Meanwhile, Beyonce and James' good buddy Jay-Z performed the hit song "Crazy in Love" at the wedding reception.

Ad

A year later, James and Savannah welcomed their youngest child Zhuri. While Bronny and Bryce are pursuing hoops careers like their dad, Zhuri has taken to the sport of volleyball. As shown on social media, James and Savannah have supported their children's athletic pursuits by cheering them on during their respective games.

"We in the hall baby": LeBron James celebrates induction into Basketball Hall of Fame alongside fellow Olympians

Back on Sept. 6, James added yet another incredible accomplishment to his resume when he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the USA's 2008 Olympics "Redeem Team."

Ad

After the ceremony, the King went on Instagram to proudly show off his Hall of Fame jacket.

"We in the hall baby!!!!! Ayeeeeeeee," James posted on IG.

Years after James finally brings his NBA career to a close, there will certainly be another Hall of Fame jacket in store for the commemoration of his individual career.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications