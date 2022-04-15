"I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers" - Lamar Odom believes LeBron James could be effective with triangle offense

LeBron James and the LA Lakers just ended one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. The Lakers are now in the process of finding a new coach that would give the team a chance to contend for an NBA championship next season.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lamar Odom has the perfect head coach in mind for his former team. He wants 11-time NBA champion coach Phil Jackson to lead the Lakers next season. The former Sixth Man of the Year believes "The Zen Master" could coach James the triangle offense with ease.

"Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron with the triangle offense. I think that would keep LeBron around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer. I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers," Odom said.

Odom added that James and the Lakers would be the fan favorites to win the championship next season if Jackson becomes their coach. Odom played under Jackson for six seasons, winning BA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Jackson last coached in 2011 and left the Lakers after they got swept by the eventual champions Dallas Mavericks. He would become the president of the New York Knicks in 2014 but only lasted three disastrous seasons there. According to Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic, Jackson currently has an unofficial position in the Lakers' organization.

LeBron James is 'not a fan' of Phil Jackson

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In an interview in 2017, LeBron James was asked about Phil Jackson's tenure with the New York Knicks. James said that he didn't know what was wrong with the Knicks but added that he was not a fan of Jackson.

"I'm not a fan of Phil Jackson, though. I think you guys already know that. Let's not, that's the past. He's not even here anymore," James said.

Back then, James was not happy with how Jackson treated Carmelo Anthony. However, James has not been a fan of the 11-time champion coach since Jackson used the word "posse" to describe "The King" and his friends, which included Maverick Carter and Rich Paul in 2016.

James blasted Jackson in an interview with ESPN, calling out the former Knicks executive. James did add that he respected what Jackson has done during his long career but was unhappy with what transpired, saying:

"We see the success that we have, but then there is always someone that lets you know still how far we still have to go as African-Americans. But it won't stop us from doing what we need to do as a group. We're not going to let Phil Jackson's comments stop us from doing what we need to do. It just gives us extra motivation. But it's still sad."

Edited by Bhargav