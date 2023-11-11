"I would love to play with LeBron James" - Video of Zach LaVine expressing his desire to play alongside Lakers legend resurfaces amid trade rumors

An old video of Zach LaVine naming LeBron James as his ideal teammate has resurfaced on social media. This coincides with rumors circulating about potential trades involving both LaVine and the LA Lakers.

The video in question comes from a February 2020 episode of First Take, during which then-host Max Kellerman asked LaVine about his preferred teammate in the NBA.

"Everybody wants to play with the best players in the world, you know,” LaVine said. “I would love to go out there and play with a dude like LeBron James, but you're not going to get those types of opportunities I don't think."

Zach LaVine also expressed his interest in teaming up with a point guard who has a strong transition game or a dominant big man capable of drawing double teams and facilitating open shots for other players.

The Lakers largely align with that description. Their team features LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a formidable big man, especially when he is in good health.

The Chicago Bulls, who started this season 3-6, will not trade Zach LaVine for cheap, considering the significant investment they made in acquiring him in 2017, trading away star Jimmy Butler for him.

LaVine is currently under a five-year, $215,159,700 max contract that extends until the 2026-27 season, featuring a player option.

The LA Lakers, whose fans have been clamoring for a third star after a 3-5 start, possess tradeable assets such as D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent, who will become eligible for trades on December 15. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will gain trade eligibility on January 15, 2024.

Additionally, the Lakers have Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, and first-round picks in either 2029 or 2030, along with pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

Brian Windhorst says Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan are being scouted by rival teams

NBA insider Brian Windhorst suggested on Friday's NBA Today that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could be headed for an exit from Chicago. He said several interested teams have been closely monitoring the Bulls' games in the first weeks of the season.

"In talking to some people around the league, the scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up," Windhorst said. "And they're all gathering intelligence like, 'What's gonna happen with the Bulls?'"

Following the James Harden trade, Zach LaVine has reportedly been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers. DeMar DeRozan, whose contract is expiring, has yet to reach an extension with the Bulls.

This season’s trade deadline is scheduled for February 8, 2024.