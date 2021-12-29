"I love playing against Bron because he's the best in the world" - Kevin Porter Jr. reserves high praise for LeBron James after the 'King' dismantles the Houston Rockets single-handedly

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' influence on the younger generation of NBA players has seen no limits as the superstar continues to guide the next crop of players.

The latest example of this is Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who waxed lyrical about playing against LeBron James when the Rockets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. When asked about facing LeBron James during the post match press conference, Kevin Porter Jr. had a simple answer. He said:

"I love playing against Bron because he's the best in the world."

LeBron James and Kevin Porter Jr. were seen embracing at the end of the game as the Lakers beat the Rockets 132-123 in an incredibly high-scoring and entertaining game in Houston. LeBron James dropped 32 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kevin Porter Jr. recorded 22 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to a 17-18 record this season after ending their five-game losing streak against Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets continued to struggle as they fell to a 10-25 record in the Western Conference and found themselves bottom of the pile in the West.

LeBron James and his influence on younger players

LeBron James continues to be a pillar of excellence on and off the court. He is a model citizen who continues to influence and elevate levels of society with his incredible philanthropic work and has been a driving force for awareness on many social issues that have persisted in the country.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and has won the Finals MVP and the regular season MVP award four times. He is arguably the greatest player of all time and has handled himself in supreme fashion on the court as he is hardly ever embroiled in controversy. All of these reasons make him an excellent role model and inspiration to look up to.

It is no coincidence that the next generation of NBA players have all looked up to LeBron James, as King James has been in the league since 2003. Even in his 19th season, LeBron James continues to perform at a high level and is still being labeled the best player in the world. Superstar teammate Anthony Davis is another player who has repeatedly talked about how he's always looked up to LeBron James.

Make no mistake, the Lakers' subpar performances and struggles aren't on LeBron James. Not one bit. King James is currently averaging 27.6 points, 7 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season while shooting the ball better than 35% from long distance and 52% from the field. He is the only reason the LA Lakers are being held to championship standards, and with the way things have been looking this season, he is their lone hope of competing.

