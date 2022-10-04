"I would love for him to prove that he's still at the top of his game" - Macklemore reveals he wants LeBron James to win the MVP award in 2022-23 NBA season

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is about to enter his 20th NBA season. Not much would be expected of most players at this stage of their careers. However, James is still likely to perform like a top 10 player and carry his team to the playoffs.

Many are already counting out James and the Lakers, but many dedicated LeBron James supporters still believe in him. One of those supporters is American rapper Macklemore. During a guest appearance on “NBA Today," Macklemore was asked who he would like to see win the 2023 NBA MVP award. He went with LeBron James.

"I would love to see Bron get it," Macklemore said. "I would love for him to prove that he's still at the top of his game."

Macklemore then talked about how he would like to see James prove his doubters wrong.

“I think there’s a lot of people that once you hit a certain age, that people start to just point out any flaws in your game," Macklemore said. "I would love to see LeBron prove everybody wrong, which he is absolutely capable of."

It would be an impressive accomplishment for LeBron James to win his fifth MVP at this stage of his career. James will be turning 38 at the end of December. The oldest player to win MVP was NBA legend Karl Malone, who won the award at age 35 back in the 1998-1999 season. James will be three years older than the oldest winner if he wins the award.

Even if LeBron James leads the Lakers to the playoffs, it’s not guaranteed he will win MVP. Most MVP winners are from teams that finish with a top-four seed in their conference. It’s hard to imagine the Lakers accomplishing that in a stacked Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trailblazers are all back to full strength now. Meanwhile, the top three seeds from last season, the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, still pose serious threats in the West.

Updated 2023 NBA MVP odds

Dallas Mavericks Media Day

“Vegas Insider” currently has LeBron James sitting at the 10th best odds to win MVP at +1800. Meanwhile, “Sports Betting Dime" has James ninth in their odds at +2500.

The players with the top three odds to win MVP on both sites are Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. All three players are significantly younger than James and are projected to be on better teams, making them much safer bets. It’s not likely that LeBron James will make history and win MVP this season.

