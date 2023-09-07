"I would love to see Westbrook play safety': 3-time slam dunk champion believes Russell Westbrook would be amazing NFL defender

Russell Westbrook's athleticism and motor stand out as two of the most unique parts of his game. While other players seem to get worn down over the course of a game, he seems to keep going and going without slowing down.

Whether he's bringing the ball up the court on a fastbreak or chasing down a defender, Westbrook's athleticism has amplified his game. Few men can keep up with Westbrook when he has a full head of steam.

As such, Nate Robinson believes that Westbrook could succeed on an American football field thanks to his size, speed and athleticism. Of course, Robinson knows a thing or two about gridiron football as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Throughout his NBA career, Robinson has long been open about the fact that he was also a standout gridiron football player in his heyday. In 2016, the three-time slam dunk champ went so far as to say that if you ask people where he's from, they'll say gridiron football instead of basketball.

During a recent podcast appearance, Robinson talked about why he would like to see Russell Westbrook play safety in the NFL:

"People say, 'Oh, yeah, can basketball players play football?' It depends on what type of build you are. Are you physical? Because there's different guys. Like Westbrook. I would love to see Westbrook play safety. And if he's physical and he ain't scared to hit, he could be one of the best safeties to ever play the game."

Nate Robinson's experience in football indicated he may be right about Russell Westbrook

While some fans may not believe Nate Robinson's take regarding Russell Westbrook playing in the NFL, Robinson is somewhat of an expert. When it comes to American football, Robinson was scouted in the sport, accepting a scholarship to Washington Huskies.

In his freshman year, he played in every single gridiron game, starting as a cornerback where he intercepted two passes and made 34 tackles. Starting in his sophomore year, however, Robinson focused on basketball after a standout freshman year on the court.

(Suggested Reading: Swaggy P says he would have torched LeBron in the Drew League)

Nate Robinson

After earning recognition as an All-Pac-10 freshman player, his game took a leap the next year.

"To me, it'd be scary to think about my future in football," Robinson said during an interview with "Believe the Hype" in 2012. If I really gave it my all and stopped focusing on basketball, gave everything I have on football, I'd probably be one of the best corners the NFL has ever seen."

Given that, Robinson may be onto something regarding Russell Westbrook's potential NFL career as well.

Check out some of his highlights below.

Expand Tweet