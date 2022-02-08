"I love seeing Klay play basketball" - Steph Curry expresses admiration for Klay Thompson after his performance in Golden State Warriors win

Steph Curry has expressed his admiration for Klay Thompson following the Golden State Warriors' win against the OKC Thunder on Monday night.

The Warriors were able to fend off a late-game run by the Thunder thanks to two big shots from Thompson down the stretch.

Curry highlighted the importance of Thompson's contributions to the team in the postgame press conference. He said:

"I don't want to glamour it up too much. It was two big shots but more so it's just- I love seeing Klay play basketball. It's only his 12th game back, right? I just love to see that, no matter what gym it is."

After securing their ninth consecutive win on Monday, the Golden State Warriors now have the longest active streak in the NBA. Key performances by the "Splash Brothers" saw the Warriors improve their record to 41-13.

Thompson led the scoring charge with 21 points on the night. Although he shot 3-8 from beyond the arc, two clutch three-pointers with a minute left in the fourth quarter helped Golden State widen the gap and stifle OKC's run.

Curry also came through for the Golden State Warriors in the end. The 33-year-old sealed the game with a deep three-pointer and capped the night off with 18 points on 4-10 shooting from behind the arc.

Klay Thompson's return to the Golden State Warriors lineup

Klay Thompson in action for the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson made his highly anticipated return to the Golden State Warriors rotation this season. He spent over two years away from the game due to injury. The 31-year old has made his value known since returning to action.

Thompson completes the Warriors' deadly three-point shooting tandem alongside Steph Curry. Although his playing style doesn't mimic Curry's, the shooting guard is just as deadly in his own right.

Although he took time to find his rhythm, Thompson proved that he could score in bunches. Making his return on January 9th against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 32-year-old recorded 17 points on 3-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

The "Splash Brothers" have both turned up the heat this season as the Golden State Warriors make another run for the number one spot in the West.

While Thompson's offensive contributions have been a welcome sight for the Warriors, the team has also benefitted from his exploits on the defensive end.

Thompson has lost a step due to his injury recovery, but his reading and decision-making have been key to Golden State's defensive rotations.

The Warriors are far from being at full strength right now. With Draymond Green still out of the rotation with injury, the Dubs have had to adapt significantly to accommodate the key player's absence.

Nevertheless, Golden State will benefit from Thompson's gradual return as they look to stretch their winning streak even further.

