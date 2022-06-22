"I love that Steph called himself 'The Petty King,' Draymond letting everybody have it" - Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on his team giving it back to haters and critics

Steve Kerr won his fourth NBA championship as a head coach with the Golden State Warriors after defeating the Boston Celtics. This is certainly a great achievement for him, but Kerr was a lot happier for his players.

Not many had high hopes for the Dubs due to all the injuries they had been through since the 2019 Finals. However, Steph Curry and company proved them all wrong with their stellar run to the title.

After an emphatic 4-2 series win, players took turns firing back at those who doubted them. First, it was Steph Curry, who slammed analysts, including Kendrick Perkins, for ruling out the Warriors' chances of winning the championship. Draymond Green also did not hesitate to call out his critics.

Steve Kerr was happy that his team kept all of that in mind while competing for the championship. Speaking on "The Damon & Ratto" podcast, he said:

"Judgement is judgement, and it's not easy to deal with, I just think its a different world, and I love the fact that these guys are coming out, I think Steph called himself 'The Petty King,' or something, Draymond letting everybody have it, I mean this is modern life, it's their turn, they have taken a lot of heat."

"They definitely had lists...they're getting judged every second of every day...I love that Steph called himself "The Petty King," Draymond letting everybody have it...It's their turn, they've taken a lot of heat." Steve Kerr on his guys keeping receipts (via @DamonAndRatto ):"They definitely had lists...they're getting judged every second of every day...I love that Steph called himself "The Petty King," Draymond letting everybody have it...It's their turn, they've taken a lot of heat." Steve Kerr on his guys keeping receipts (via @DamonAndRatto):"They definitely had lists...they're getting judged every second of every day...I love that Steph called himself "The Petty King," Draymond letting everybody have it...It's their turn, they've taken a lot of heat."

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years. However, their journey to the 2022 championship was a lot more special because of all the adversity they overcame. Despite having the experience of playing on the biggest stage, many expected the Boston Celtics would beat them.

However, they played one game at a time and showed their experience to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Steph Curry was instrumental in their run, but so were others, like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Steve Kerr sheds light on his retirement plans

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally.

Steve Kerr has made the Golden State Warriors a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. Since his arrival, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have found their footing in the league. At the age of 56, Steve Kerr has already achieved everything, but he is still hungry for more success.

Steve Kerr adds title No. 9 to his collection! WHOLE LOTTA HARDWARESteve Kerr adds title No. 9 to his collection! WHOLE LOTTA HARDWARE 🏆💍Steve Kerr adds title No. 9 to his collection! https://t.co/yykB1JXpRY

The four-time championship-winning coach still has two years left on his Warriors contract. Having won it all, many would think that Kerr could retire at the end of it, but that seems unlikely. When asked if he planned to retire as part of the Warriors, Steve Kerr said:

"Yeah, that would be nice, you know. I don’t wanna go anywhere else. I’ve got a couple years left on my contract, and I’m thrilled about next season.

"I think we’re gonna be even better next year. Just coming off the championship and what that will mean to our team’s collective confidence."

He also added:

"I’m excited about next year. I’m not really looking much beyond that. I love what I do, and I love living in the Bay Area. I love coaching these guys. I’m right where I wanna be.”

The Golden State Warriors have a stellar franchise with some of the best players in the league. Steve Kerr has been key to them becoming the success they are and they want him to stay for a lot longer.

Having created such an impact on the franchise, it is unlikely he will coach any other team. Even if he was to retire, it would most likely be in the Bay Area, where he is dearly loved by the Dub Nation.

