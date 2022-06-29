“I love them talking s***t … They don’t know how big these moments are” - Draymond Green says the Memphis Grizzlies are unfazed by the big moments, believes talking ‘s***t’ to the Warriors is oblivious

Draymond Green explained his love for the trash talk he has been receiving from the Memphis Grizzlies. The 4x champion went as far as saying the Grizzlies squad is too inexperienced to know how to act in big moments.

The moment the Warriors and Grizzlies met in the postseason, there was high energy on both sides. Ja Morant was “ducking no smoke” during the aggressive series that ended in Golden State’s favor. Even after losing, Ja and his Grizzlies continued to talk back to Green and the Warriors.

Draymond Green says Memphis Grizzlies are oblivious

Green states:

“I love them talking s**t … They don’t know how big these moments are.”

The Grizzlies have a relatively young and inexperienced squad. It is refreshing, though, to see the younger side of the league embrace the trash talk and aggression of Draymond Green. The Grizzlies sized Green up on the floor during the series. This seeming lack of fear could indicate that Ja Morant has the confidence he needs to compete at a championship level.

Draymond Green, however, reads it as something entirely different. He believes that Morant and company simply did not know how to act when competing for a championship, and it caused their downfall.

Green explains:

“They’re young and they don’t know how big these moments are, so they’re just oblivious to it … You don’t even know to get nervous because you on’t understand how big the moment is. I’ve said that about Memphis like those young guys, they’re unfazed … They just don’t understand how big the moment is.”

Not understanding the height of the moment could have been the problem for Ja and company. Green not only wants all the smoke, but he deploys it when necessary, and the Warriors feed off of that. Morant’s trash talk efforts and tough attitude got him nowhere.

Ja posted a tweet about occupying real estate in the heads of the champions after Green took to Twitter himself. But Green arguably has every right to clap back.

Green said:

“Now talking s**t to a team that won the championship, after they beat you. After they win a championship is an entirely different level of oblivion, like it doesn’t get much more oblivious than that.”

Talking in the heat of the moment during a playoff series when facing Green is inevitable. He knows how to get under his opponents skin, whether it be making comments or drawing calls. Green has some of the highest basketball IQ in the league, and we see it in every game.

Ja Morant and company clapping at the champions after the Warriors defeated them seems immature. There is no weight to his comments because he has not had the same level of postseason success as Green.

For Green to say flat out that the Grizzlies are "oblivious" is yet another page out of his playbook. Green knows how to get under people’s skin.

