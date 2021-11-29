"I love trying to figure out how we can be better" - LeBron James relishing the challenges he is facing with the LA Lakers this season

LeBron James has said that he is enjoying the challenge of making the LA Lakers better. He said so after helping the 17-time champions return to winning ways by beating the Detroit Pistons 110-106, improving to 11-11 on the season.

James starred with 33 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Davis chipped in with 24 points and ten rebounds. In his post-match comments, James talked about the challenge of improving the Lakers' stuttering fortunes, saying:

"It ranks right at the top of any other challenge I've had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me, and I love that. I love trying to figure out how we can be better."

After missing out the game against the New York Knicks due to a suspension, James has been in stellar form. He has put up more than 30 points in each of the Lakers' last three games. Head coach Frank Vogel will hope that the 'King' continues to perform on a similar level.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have found it difficult to get going this season

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

Before the start of the 2021-22 season, the LA Lakers were billed as one of the title favorites. That was due to the arrival of Russell Westbrook to an already solid core. The team had won the championship in 2020. After a disappointing 2021 NBA playoffs campaign, they were expected to bounce back immediately.

However, things have not gone to plan this season for LeBron James and co. The Lakers have been plagued by injuries, with players like Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza yet to play a single minute.

LeBron James himself missed a few games due to lingering knee issues. That played a significant role in the LA Lakers losing games to relatively weak opposition.

Moreover, the LA Lakers' defensive woes have also been compounded this season due to a lack of athletic, young players. They are one of the oldest teams in the NBA in terms of average age. So opponent teams have capitalized on their lethargic efforts in defense and on the glass, especially in the fourth quarter.

The Purple and Gold will now look to rally, and put together a series of wins. That will be key, considering how well their other rivals in the West are faring at the moment. The Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings next on Tuesday night.

