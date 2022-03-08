"I love watching Joel Embiid" - Duke's defensive savant and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Mark Williams compares his game to the NBA MVP candidate

Duke Blue Devils sophomore center Mark Williams has showcased his dominance on both sides of the floor throughout the season.

With a team that features a talented roster that can put up points in a hurry, it's been Williams who has been a consistent defensive force. Listed at 7-foot-1, 240 pounds, Williams stands out immediately with his frame.

But it's what he does on the court that has turned him into a potential lottery selection in the 2022 NBA draft. The big man has turned into one of college basketball's most impressive shot blockers this year. He was recently named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Heading into the ACC Tournament, Williams has averaged 11.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Speaking recently with ESPN's NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz, Williams talked about a couple of NBA players that he molds his game after.

"Obviously, I love Joel Embiid," Williams said. "That's somebody that does a little bit of everything on the floor. ... The Clint Capelas of the world, he does a great job of protecting the rim. ... Rudy Gobert as well."

Mark Williams and the Duke Blue Devils hoping to make a run in the NCAA Tournament

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-5) have one of the most impressive rosters in college basketball. Despite the team's disappointing loss to North Carolina on Saturday, seventh-ranked Duke has the potential to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke started to find its groove over the last month. They had won 12 of 13 games – and seven in a row – before Saturday's shocking 94-81 loss.

There's potential for the Blue Devils to have as many as five first-round selections in the upcoming draft. Any other team in the country will find that hard to match.

Although the roster features plenty of talented freshmen, it's sophomore big man Mark Williams who has been one of Duke's most consistent forces this season. Williams has shown the ability to be a versatile defensive weapon and has consistently been a popular name in NBA draft circles.

Williams' older sister, Elizabeth, played for Duke from 2011-15, and is now on the WNBA's Washington Mystics.

With his combination of imposing size and defensive awareness, the lob-threat big man should be one to watch closely throughout March.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein